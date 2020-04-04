Pima County Libraries are closed indefinitely to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but they remain a resource for entertainment and learning online.
With hundreds of digital book titles, access to free streaming movies and online classes on everything from languages to basic computer skills, a library card provides many options.
Community Relations Manager Holly Schaffer said once the libraries made the decision to temporarily shut down, they worked quickly to give their online homepage a new emphasis.
“As soon as we had to close we immediately transformed the homepage to feature all our digital offerings,” she said. “I think people already know about ebooks and audiobooks but I don't think folks always know just how much we have.”
Through their website, anyone with a Pima County Library card has access to free audiobooks, eBooks, magazines, streaming video, music and classes.
Among their offerings is a selection of more than 300 children read alongs, professionally recorded readings of popular books like “Splat the Cat.”
These are available 24/7, can be checked out for three weeks and are compatible with most devices.
“They're very easy to access,” Schaffer said. “During this time, it's so crucial that kiddos and their families have access to building digital literacy skills and also developing a love of reading.”
Though the library has always carried a small selection of read-alongs, last fall they made a large purchase of them and plan to keep building up the collection over time.
Along with read alongs, are eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and comics, offered through a variety of services like RBdigital. There are titles in Spanish, curated collections for romance novel fans, children’s titles and more.
Their streaming selection includes Qello Concerts for musical performances, Pongalo NovelaClub Streaming Film for telenovelas and Kanopy Streaming Video, which includes a kid’s section with the complete collection of Sesame Street seasons.
“It's something that will come in handy for a lot of people at home right now,” Schaffer said. “I know with my kids we’ve been walking a lot but there's a point where you want to sit down, be inside, be with them, but maybe you don’t want to turn on the television.”
Library card holders also have opportunities to learn through digital classes. Among them, Pronunciator can help people learn a new language or DigitalLearn has a series of free, short computer basics classes.
The library can also provide library cards remotely. Those who don't have a card already can email a photo of their photo ID and some key details to askalibrarian@pima.gov or call their infoline.
People who don’t have a Pima library card can also sign up for a free digital card to access titles from their Overdrive Collection at pima.overdrive.com. OverDrive is the digital reading platform Pima County partners with for their eBooks, audiobooks and read alongs.
Though the libraries do not have a reopening date in sight, staff can still be reached by using the Ask A Librarian form on their website at www.library.pima.gov/contact-us. The infoline is currently closed.
The libraries have extended due dates, are keeping their wifi available and are continuing to hold reserved books until they reopen.
Schaffer highlighted the number of activities their digital resources can offer for families in the community who are isolating or social distancing at this time.
“These are things you can do at home right now,” she said. “We want people to use these tools for entertainment and learning, and really take advantage of what we have online, because we do have a lot.”
Visit www.library.pima.gov to learn more or access any of their digital resources.