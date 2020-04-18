Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley is talking through a $3.25 million grant offer from the Governor’s Office that would help it keep its doors open through the coronavirus.
The grant — it wouldn’t have to be paid back — cannot be used for capital expenses, paying the mortgage or to finance debt, according to state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who is working on the negotiations.
CEO Kelly Adams confirmed the terms during a telephonic town hall Thursday with the Green Valley News and Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.
Those are on top of other terms laid out Tuesday in a letter from the state that include a 20 percent cut in executive pay and a requirement that the hospital open its books to the state.
Adams applauded the state’s swiftness and thoroughness in working through the deal, and said Pima County also has been involved.
“They hope to have an agreement to us in the next 24 to 48 hours,” he said Thursday of the Governor’s Office.
The hospital has already received $6.5 million from Medicare advance payments, which must be paid back, and $660,000 from the federal CARES Act.
Adams said they have applied for other federal programs but have not heard back.
Two other developments also could aid the hospital in coming weeks. Gov. Ducey is considering allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries soon. He shut them down March 19 to free up beds for an expected wave of COVID-19 victims that has not materialized thus far.
The governor also has been given discretion to spend $1.55 billion on healthcare that the state received from the federal government.