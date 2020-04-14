The Easter Bunny made an appearance in Sahuarita on Sunday and you could hear her clear across town. She was escorted by two Sahuarita police vehicles, sirens and lights going. Hundreds came out curbside to enjoy it. (That’s Melissa Hinkle in costume, and this was her idea and her gift to the community.)
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department