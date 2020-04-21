The Green Valley Council found residents are taking care of one another during the coronavirus outbreak, but they also found people might not be clear on what "stay at home" means.
GVC's president Thao Tiedt said the organization contacted about 90 percent of the HOAs in Green Valley as part of a wellness survey. The survey included the 74 GVC-member HOAs and those that don't belong to the organization.
GVC checked whether residents who didn't have access to online grocery orders or the ability to go to the store had their needs met. GVC also looked into whether residents who needed to be checked on more often were getting that.
GVC submitted the results to Pima County on April 6.
Tiedt said they planned to survey HOAs before the county approached GVC wanting to find information on the needs of vulnerable communities. GVC decided to get the survey done right away and check if the county needed to step in with additional assistance before any programs were developed or put in place.
She said it took GVC's Executive Committee four days to contact the HOAs, which covered about 20,800 residents in Green Valley.
It wasn't all good news, though.
Social distancing
In the report to the county, GVC stated they found a significant number of people who don't understand what the stay-at-home order from Gov. Doug Ducey means. People interpreted it as "don't go to public places," but that it was still OK to have friends over or go to others' homes.
"They think because their friends are 'careful,' there is no real risk," GVC reported. "We think this misunderstanding may be widespread among Pima County residents in general as the Governor's Order was not a model of clarity on this point."
GVC suggested Pima County Health Department put a message out using direct terms explaining Ducey's order.
On Tuesday, Tiedt said she still finds people not adhering to stay-at-home orders and has seen people post comments bucking health expert recommendations on social media.
"We could do more," she said. "Just because they're friends doesn't mean there is no risk. Because when you see them, you are seeing whoever they've been in contact with in the last week and every surface they've touched."
Working together
Tiedt said the county hadn't contacted GVC since they submitted their findings but they do have added assistance available should a need arise.
"As far as help, I haven't heard of anything that would require us to get that help," she said.
However, despite finding some potential for spreading COVID-19 among residents, the overall news was good.
"All the ones I've talked to said, 'No, we don't have any needs right now, we're taking care of our own, basically,'" Tiedt said. "And that's been the tradition in Green Valley for as long as it's existed. People watch out for each other. That's kind of the normal course of events here."
She said some HOAs had used internal websites to communicate and keep tabs on those who might need help. Tiedt said some HOAs even received assistance from dog walkers who are attentive to anything that might seem out of order.
Tiedt also said neighbors were stepping up to help each other with online options.
"People that don't have computers that can't order online, people are adding them to their lists," she said. "And pick-ups, the same thing."
Being neighborly
At Esperanza Estates, residents are living up to the idea of Green Valley taking care of its own.
Judy Hayes is the editor of the neighborhood's Monday Morning Memo newsletter. She said they have a bit of an informal process to ensuring residents have their needs met, and so far, it's working.
"A lot of it has just been next-door neighbors doing shopping and things like that," Hayes said. "We have a weekly newsletter and we put a number out for people to call if they needed any help. But, actually, I didn't really get many requests. But I have had several people offer to help."
She said they also had a resident making masks and floating those out to other residents. They have also been helping each other with supplies that stores can't keep on the shelves.
"One lady had toilet paper, and so we had a place for people to go if they needed extra toilet paper," Hayes said. "Really, a lot of it has been just neighbors on your street doing shopping for people and sharing supplies."
There are also other services GVC identified as helping Green Valley residents take care of each other during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Valley Assistance Services and Friends In Deed are still providing transportation to necessary medical appointments and urgent care. However, the two groups have had to limit and prioritize services with fewer volunteers available.
The Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers also covered GVC's concern about those who needed an extra eye for welfare checks.
SAV Commander Doug Kenyon said the volunteers are still performing TeleCare duties and cover 68 to 72 people regularly. The SAV is also continuing their regular patrols, Canoa Hills Trails-An Open Space Park safety patrols and home checks for those seasonal visitors who returned home.
At Esperanza Estates, Hayes said they've always been pretty active about checking on each other even before the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I'm sure that's increased with this COVID thing," she said.
And it's not just meeting physical needs.
Hayes said she had received more positive feedback than she anticipated on jokes she added to the weekly newsletter to help spread some laughs. The neighborhood also had a Easter golf cart parade to lift residents' spirits.
"Which was fun," Hayes said. "We did it socially distanced. People decorated their golf carts and drove up and down the streets of the neighborhood, which was really a kick. People came out into their driveways and watched and stuff."