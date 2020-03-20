As the coronavirus pandemic continues, grocers across the nation are struggling to meet the demands of shoppers who are buying more than usual, leaving empty shelves and the false sense that there’s a shortage.
On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced he is activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks restock shelves in light of the heightened demand.
Maj. Aaron Thacker, public affairs officer for the Arizona National Guard, said they will focus on logistical support and bring special skill sets to the help address the issue.
"When the virus broke out people were getting nervous and people started hoarding, it's not a shortage but a surge in consumption," he said. "We need to restore a sense of confidence, calm and comfort in communities and we have the ability to surge logistical support to ensure resources will be there."
Thacker said one example of how they might provide assistance is by utilizing their fleet of trucks and drivers to help get products to stores.
In a press conference in Phoenix on Friday, Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, the head of the Arizona Guard, said this is still mostly in the planning phase and more Guardsmen will likely be activated this week.
Aid from the Guard will be based on assessing where needs and shortages exist most, gathered from county data.
Empty shelves
Locally, residents are still struggling to find some of the essentials.
As of Thursday, shelves at Walmart and the Safeway in Continental Plaza were still bare of toilet paper and paper towels, though staff was busy attempting to restock shelves.
Shopper Cheryl Mendoza said it was not long before the packages of bath tissue at Fry’s started to get scooped up.
“I was finally able to get a pack of toilet paper but shoppers were rude as the stock person tried to put it out on the shelves,” she said. “They were just grabbing from him.”
Alma Montano was a bit too early at Fry’s and missed the arrival of cartons of Cottonelle toilet paper but said she was able to get paper towels.
In the canned food aisle at Safeway in Continental Shopping Plaza, Christina Pitts was disappointed at the empty shelves of Campbell’s Spaghetti-O’s and chili, which are favorites of her two children.
“I’m going to have to improvise and it’ll take longer,” she said with a smile.
Pam Giannonatti, who handles corporate public affairs for Fry's, could not speak specifically to the shopping behaviors at the local store but said "we can assure you that Fry’s is turning around product arriving from our vendors and getting it to our stores throughout Arizona as quickly as possible."
Nancy Keane, Southwest regional director of communications for Albertsons-Safeway-Vons, said though there are limited supplies of some products at Safeways right now, “it’s business as usual in terms of truck deliveries.”
The Safeways in Green Valley and in Sahuarita are limiting product sales on high-demand items to try to make essentials more available.
The issue many stores are facing is one of demand, not one of changes to shipments.
Food chain strong
George Hammond, director of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona, said while there is a lot of uncertainty right now, the food supply chain will likely remain reliable through this pandemic.
“We don't know how the outbreak is going to progress and that creates uncertainty about what the economic outcomes are going to be,” Hammond said. “I think that one of the supply chains that we’ll make the greatest efforts to protect will be the food supply chain and I'm confident the federal, state and local response will be robust to make sure we do keep the food industry supply chain running as efficiently as we can.”
Hammond said there will likely be shortages here and there, but the “American economic system is designed to be highly flexible and highly responsive.”
“We’ll have to see how things play out, but demand (at grocery stores) is very stable and we'll see how the limits on people going into stores at a time will affect sales,” he said. “Stores will be working to keep employees safe and healthy and that may affect staffing levels and hours going forward.”
Many grocery stores in Pima County are limiting how many scarce items shoppers can pick up, including those in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Though minimally stocked shelves are still common, Thursday’s shoppers did seem to find a little more success than in previous days.
Brian DiBiaso, shopping with his son Dominic at Fry’s, was able to get an 18-pack of toilet paper and a pack of paper towels, and appeared thrilled at the victory.
Others were able to find suitable substitutions for items on their list, like Mike Micari, who settled on thighs when chicken breasts were unavailable.
Produce at the Walmart, the Green Valley Safeway and Fry’s appeared to be in full supply.
In general, Hammond said that it is going to take some time for the economy to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak, but things will improve.
“We will see disruptions in the short-run for certain things but I think it's important to keep in mind this won't last forever,” he said. “We might see a pretty significant downturn that will last as long as through the end of the year, but growth will return and we’ll eventually get back to normal.”
The corporate offices of Walmart and Sprouts did not response to requests for information. A Walmart employee who is not authorized to speak told a reporter that they are receiving the same shipments for the most part but shoppers are snapping up products, leaving empty shelves. He said there is not the usual surplus and warehousing in the back of the store as usual.
In the end, it’s inconvenience driven by overbuying that could be the biggest challenge.
One woman who declined to give her name at Safeway in Green Valley shook her head at the lack of the usual varieties of bread and said, “There’s more panic than virus.”