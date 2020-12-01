The Greenlee County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 patients Monday night, bringing to 126 the number of patients currently fighting the virus.
Of Greenlee County's total 246 cases, 117 have recovered and three have died.
The state health department reported 10,322 new COVID-19 cases this morning, but indicated many of the cases can be attributed to the extended weekend and a delay in specimens being collected and verified.
According to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, "While today’s higher numbers have a simple explanation due to the long weekend, the numbers are still trending in a concerning direction, especially considering that the number of holiday parties and gatherings are expected to increase over the next few weeks."
The state also reported 48 deaths this morning.
As of Monday, 2,594 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 597 in ICU and 352 were on ventilators. Eleven percent of ICU beds were available Monday and 13% of inpatient beds were available.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have only been 97 lab-confirmed cases of the flu statewide since flu season began. Two of those patients are from Graham County and zero are from Greenlee County.
Last year at this point there were 1,677 lab-confirmed cases of the flu.
Nationwide, 1.1 million more Americans have contracted the virus, bringing the total since Jan. 21 to 13.3 million. The number of those who have died now stands at 266,051.
