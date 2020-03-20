This is a list of known cancellations and closures around Green Valley and Sahuarita as of Saturday, March 21, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. This list is updated online as new information is available at www.gvnews.com/news/coronavirus. To add events to the list, email: dshearer@gvnews.com.
•Pima County Fair canceled.
• Tubac Center of the Arts is closed.
•The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation has canceled all events, including those at Historic Canoa Ranch. However, parks remain open to the public, including the three county parks in Green Valley. Canoa Ranch's gate will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, providing access to the lake and Anza Trail. The Ranch's historic structures and exhibits are closed.
•The Green Valley Pecan Store is closed for walk-in traffic until at least March 28. The store is offering free shipping for online orders.
•Farmers Water Company is closed for walk-in traffic until at least March 30. Payments will be accepted via mail and online.
•The Nut Run scheduled for April 25 has been postponed.
•Green Valley Council has suspended workshops and meetings and is not open to visitors. Staff will respond to calls and emails.
•Green Valley Fire District is suspending all Fire Corps-related activities and services, including: smoke alarm and battery replacement programs; lock box install program; and home evaluations in partnership with Green Valley Assistance Services. They have also postponed all community outreach presentations and station tours and canceling CPR and First Aid classes.
•Pima County Sheriff’s Department Auxiliary Volunteers (SAV) is suspending non-critical operations including fingerprinting services for the public, dispose-a-med and any other services requiring contact with the public. SAVs will still respond to call-outs to support deputies and detectives during major incidents and at crime scenes.
•The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce Spring Mixer March 26 is postponed.
•BAJA softball league has canceled tournaments and all remaining BAJA events through April.
•American Legion Post 66 in Sahuarita has shut down through April. Post 131 in Green Valley is closed until at least April 1.
•Valley Assistance Services (VAS) has canceled classes and social groups until at least March 31.
•Rancho Sahuarita has canceled all events and classes through March and has closed both clubhouses and all pools.
•Beth Shalom Temple Center has closed until at least April 15.
•The Community Performance and Art Center is closed until further notice.
•Gaslight Theater in Tucson has shut down shows until April 16.
•Silver City Jam Band has canceled the remainder of its season.
•All Music in the Canyon concerts sponsored by the Friends of Madera Canyon (March 29 through May 3).
•Art-in-the-Park, April 4 canceled.
•Green Valley Gardeners spring plant sale canceled.
•Green Valley Gardeners spring spring garden tour April 4. (Please consider tickets a donation to the club or obtain a refund by mailing ticket with name and address to: Green Valley Gardeners, P.O. Box 86, Green Valley, AZ 85622.)
•Remainder of Green Valley Gardeners weekly seminars have been canceled.
•Taste of Tubac, April 5, Tubac Golf Resort canceled.
•GOP Headquarters at Green Valley Village remains open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; large gatherings postponed until April.
•Green Valley Recreation closed all rec centers until April 1.
•Fiesta Sahuarita, March 28, canceled.
•Green Valley Concert Band April 19 concert, "America! Our Nation, People and Heroes." No refunds; tickets can be used for the 2020-21 season.
•La Posada has canceled all public gatherings, programs and events on the campus through March, including The Farmers Market, Concerts for a Better Community at Posada Java and performing arts shows.
•Posada Java and the Vensel Treasure Shoppe are closed until further notice. La Posada Outpatient Therapy is available only to La Posada residents.
•La Posada’s three Assisted Living buildings are closed to visitors until further notice. Residents of La Joya, La Via, and La Hacienda have been asked to remain on the campus except for emergency medical care. Independent living residents have been asked to discourage visitors.
•No outside visitors are allowed in any of La Posada’s six dining rooms. The Continental Club for non-resident members has been temporarily suspended. All group classes and off-campus trips have been canceled.
•Quail Creek has closed the following facilities through March 31: Madera Clubhouse, including meeting rooms, library, Coffee Bar; Kino Conference Center; ANZA Fitness Center; Pickleball Ramada reservations for group parties; Creative Arts and Technology Center; The Grill and Lounge. Other facilities remain open.
•The Animal League of Green Valley is closed to the public for at least this week.
•Southern Arizona Genealogy Society Library at Posada Java is closed.
•Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area headquarters at Continental Shopping Plaza closed and programs and events canceled until at least April 1.
•The HOPE Lunch at United Methodist Church of Green Valley is canceled March 28. Bagged lunches will be available April 3.
•Whipple Observatory Visitor & Science Center closed through March. See Facebook page for updates.
•Continental School annual Washington, D.C., trip for eighth-graders canceled. Superintendent Roxana Rico said it will be rescheduled for summer.
•Green Valley Village’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off, March 26.
•The Sarver Heart Center lecture scheduled for March 19 by Dr. Peter Ott on heart rhythm disorders has been canceled.
•Tunes Around Town at Anamax Bark Park, March 19
•Yooper Luncheon, Risen Savior Lutheran Church, March 18, canceled.
•Community Water Company of Green Valley closed to walk-in traffic. Office: (520) 625-8409.
•Rancho Sahuarita Water Company is closed to walk-in traffic.
•The Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun is closed to walk-in traffic until March 30.
•AARP Tax Aide has closed down all locations.
•HomeWatch Caregiver Day April 4, will be rescheduled for October.
•The SAHBA Home & Patio Show April 3-5
•Universities and colleges closed and all on-campus programs suspended.
•The Tucson Roadrunners hockey and Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League suspended their seasons.
•The 2020 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, March 20-22, canceled.
•All performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra through March 31 are suspended.
•Cyclovia Tucson, March 29
•The state Senate and House galleries in Phoenix are closed to the public.
•Autism Fair at Kino Peak Sports Complex scheduled for April 4 will be rescheduled.
•Rillito Race Track is suspending racing this weekend.
•Desert Diamond Casino/Sahuarita open.