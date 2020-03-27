Doug Jeavons and his wife, Susan Shepherd, knew what they'd find when they headed to Tubac on Wednesday, but it beat the alternative.
“We knew it would be shut down, but it’s better than sitting at the hotel,” he said.
The couple and their son boarded a plane that was 20 percent full to come to Tucson for spring break. This is their fourth trip to Arizona and they came because they said the weather here beats Denver this time of year. Besides that, part of the vacation was non-refundable.
“If you’re gonna get it, you’re gonna get it,” Shepherd said of coronavirus.
They hiked, played tennis and swam at the El Conquistador in Tucson, then visited a near-empty Mission San Xavier del Bac before making their first trip to Tubac. They had the streets to themselves as they admired art pieces outside shops and galleries while venturing into courtyards and looking into a few windows. Some shops had notes taped to the door asking customers to call if they saw something they liked.
Their son summed up the visit: “It’s like a ghost town here.”
• • •
It wasn’t that way three weeks ago, when the quaint artists colony was enjoying high season — that time of year when shops rack up sales that get them through the long, hot summer.
Colt Hoffman, whose family owns Art Gallery H, said they closed a week earlier after days of wiping down counters with Clorox and offering customers hand sanitizer. Business dropped by half literally overnight and they watched shop after shop make the call to close “until further notice.” They finally joined in.
“You don’t know what’s coming through the door,” he said of the illness. More important was supporting other shopkeepers, many of whom are older and more vulnerable to the virus.
“We have to do our part in this, too,” he said after coming to the gallery to meet a delivery driver. “We have bills to pay but for the sake of working together, you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Karin Topping, executive director of the Tubac Center of the Arts, said it was the right decision to close their doors to the public.
They managed to hold the Open Studio Tour before everything crashed, but the closure has claimed a couple of workshops and the Tubac Singers Spring Concert. There could be more damage in coming weeks.
They closed March 21, in coordination with Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and moved a planned auction of brightly painted javelinas online through April 4 (javelinasdetubac.com). Unaffected is a used-book sale outside the entrance of the center — it’s on the honor system.
“It was a hard decision to close,” Topping said. “We wanted to support the rest of the community. We want the village to be safe for everyone.”
85 businesses affected
Bob Ochoa is the head of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce and knows things are bad.
The message when you call the chamber’s number says 13 businesses have closed their doors for two weeks. That was Feb. 29. Ochoa guesses that now, nearly every one of the chamber’s 85 member businesses has closed to walk-in traffic.
“Everybody wants to do the right thing,” he said. “A lot are balancing keeping businesses open and knowing we need to be compliant with the CDC.”
Ochoa, who sits on the board of Montessori de Santa Cruz charter school, said there’s plenty of business going on but most of it is happening behind closed doors.
“Most businesses are saying we’re closing up now and will let the storm blow over and then we’ll be back at it,” he said.
He said art galleries are going over client lists and doing business online, some restaurants offer takeout — results are better for some than others. Realtors are still making sales.
“Nobody’s closing for good, but it could happen,” he granted. “But there are no indications of that so far.”
The hero in all this?
“The Tubac Market is a godsend to us,” he said. “They remain open and active.”
They plan to win
It’s not lost on Jackie Zeitler that this couldn’t have come at a worse time. She’s the co-owner of Rogoway’s Turquoise Tortoise Gallery with Debbie Barrios.
The doors are open for a short time as they wait for a delivery; the store is empty of people and full of merchandise.
“Nobody wants to be closed. This is our prime season,” she said.
They closed Monday when it was clear the tourists weren’t coming and the locals weren’t venturing out much.
“Last week, Monday and Tuesday, we were good,” she said. “Wednesday was great. Then Thursday, we were done.”
Everything evaporated overnight, and Barrios said closing was the only option.
“We certainly don’t want to endanger people by encouraging them to come out,” she said.
But she said this won’t defeat the store, not a chance.
“We’ve been here 25 years, we’re not going to close,” she said. “We will get through this.”
Awful numbers
Ivan Drechsler, owner of Tubac Country Inn, knows he’ll get through it too, but it’s going to hurt. March and April are their biggest months and he’s looking at nothing on the books.
“We were 96 percent booked in March,” he said. “Now, everything’s gone.”
Their next booking is April 16, and even that’s not a sure thing, he said.
“We’ve been doing lots of refunds.”
With restaurants and shops closed and rumors of winter visitors leaving early, “there really isn’t much left here,” he said.
He’s looking at assistance options from the government and said if things get really bad and he were called on, he’d likely offer up the inn as a place to quarantine coronavirus patients or to use for hospital overflow.
But there was one bright spot, he points out. He’s a member of the chamber board and before this hit they’d put in a federal grant request for rural economic development for Tubac that they hope will come through.
“It was very good timing.”
Uncertain future
But the timing couldn’t have been worse for Sami Etavil and his wife, Suzanna Becker.
Becker is the owner of Bada Bing Deli tucked in a corner of El Mercado, a beer, gas and snack store on the East Frontage Road just north of Tubac.
They opened in January and business was steady until virus fears set in. They lost half their customers in 24 hours, he said.
“People can’t sit down. People are afraid to get out,” Etavil said.
They started free home delivery on Wednesday and had two takers during lunch.
“It’s a very critical situation, we understand,” he said of coronavirus.
He looks over at a case full of cheese and meat and his eyes begin to well up.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in this country,” he said, his voice cracking. “I have a 20-month-old at home…”
He steps away for a moment then apologizes.
“It’s traumatic,” he said, looking at the floor. “All we can do is help one another get through this.”