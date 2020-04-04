Carl Zimmerman received a couple of uncomfortable phone calls from me this week and I appreciate how he handled them.
Carl is the managing partner at Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Green Valley. We’d been hearing wild rumors about the place for a couple of days so I went over Thursday morning, then I made some calls.
Rumors are often wrong and rarely worth repeating. The truth about Santa Rita can be found here. They have coronavirus cases and cleared out the place to avoid becoming the next big headline like similar facilities across the country. Sounds like a smart decision, though I’ve no doubt it put a lot of families in a rough spot.
Santa Rita isn’t alone; Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has acknowledged several cases.
But just how many virus cases does Green Valley have? Let’s look at two sources addressing that question.
What the public says
If callers to the newspaper are to be believed, I could list a dozen places where they suspect cases exist: businesses, churches, shopping centers, major employers, recreation sites, neighbors, and the list goes on.
Places you frequent, people you know. None of it confirmed.
What officials say
There is no official number of confirmed cases for Green Valley. Or Tucson. Or Phoenix, for that matter. State and county numbers only drill down to the county level.
They’re updated by the Arizona Department of Health Services every morning at 9, and we watch them closely.
On Saturday, there were 2,019 confirmed cases in Arizona (326 in Pima County) and 52 deaths statewide (11 in Pima County as of Friday).
There is no way to tell how many cases are in Green Valley.
Unless you use common sense.
When I called Carl, he was candid about what was happening at Santa Rita even though we both know it could create a stigma and churn up more rumors.
He answered the question of the day: Do we have coronavirus in Green Valley? Of course we do.
But we didn’t need him or the hospital to confirm anything. With zero medical training and no government officials whispering in my ear, I could have told you weeks ago that we do. And we have a lot.
You don’t need positive test results to figure this out. It’s common sense, which might be our best friend as we deal with this.
Slow down, take it in
The case numbers we read every day have value, but they don’t reflect the true numbers of cases. Why?
•There aren’t enough tests to get a remotely accurate number. Just assume there are many more cases out there.
•Most people with the virus will either never know it or will hole up at home and recover without reporting it.
What do we know? Coronavirus is real and it’s bad and a lot more people are going to die.
We also know that numbers — high or low —reported out of context can induce panic or can deliver a false sense of comfort.
Fact is, we should neither panic nor be comfortable. We should be smart.
Are you vulnerable? Stay at home. Showing symptoms? Call your doctor or head to the ER.
Don’t have a legitimate reason to be out? Stick around the house and clean out a closet.
We’ll weather the storm and we’ll be prudent about it.
We’ll look a little different at the other end of this, but the lessons will be as plentiful as they are valuable.