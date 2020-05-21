Free drive-through COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibody testing will be available this weekend, May 23-24, and next weekend, May 30-31, at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Cañada Dr.
The tests are available for free to those who are insured and uninsured from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Results for both tests are quick, with the antibody testing yielding results in five minutes and COVID tests taking about 10 to 15 minutes for a result.
Masks are required to receive a test for safety precautions and while walk-ins are accepted, it is recommended to call ahead and schedule a test to avoid wait times.
Those insured need to bring their health insurance card and those without insurance will need a government-issued ID.
To call to schedule an appointment or get more information, call 623-374-7774.
A representative of the church did say at this time residents have had issues with the phone number provided. They are working to correct this issue.
There is an option to leave a message if you select registration from the voice menu and wait for the hold music to end.
Walk-ins will be accepted.