When 4-year-old Jonathan Hoff had his first Zoom class with his preschool teacher he asked, “Did the bug eat your house?”
Hoff knows there’s a yucky bug out there and that he and his family are staying safe by staying home.
He gets to talk to his teacher twice a week on Zoom and likes getting to play with his brothers on the trampoline, but he does miss his friends.
Hoff, like other students across the country, has switched to at-home classrooms due to COVID-19, and while his family have fared well with the changes, it's an adjustment.
Mother Bibi Hoff said their dining room has become home base and having a set schedule has made the transition possible: wake-up is from 8 to 10 a.m., homework is 10 a.m. to noon, there’s time for Zoom calls, lunch and then time for fun with the family.
“Kids are used to structure and when they are at school they know what they’re doing from 8 to 10 a.m., so I’m trying to keep that,” she said.
Bibi Hoff teaches her sons to focus on the positives.
“We spend more time together and make the best of it,” she said. “I tell them it’s a blessing in itself that came out of something bad and we’ve gotten to know each other even better.”
For many students and parents, classwork isn't the most difficult part, it's the social aspect inherent to school.
Social interaction
Hoff’s son and Walden Grove junior Anthony Varela said, so far, academically the transition has been pretty smooth.
“There hasn't been anything extremely challenging learning-wise, just a few bumps, and the teacher will always help,” he said.
It’s the social aspect he’s missing.
“Sometimes, I wish I was there, especially when I’ve built a good bond with my classmates,” he said. “I'm hoping we can get back to how we used to be because I’m going to be a senior next year and I want to have that experience of walking across the stage for graduation.”
His brother, sixth-grader Andrew Varela, said academics have been a little challenging, but the teachers are always available to answer questions over the phone or computer. He’s missing his friends and advises fellow students to “have confidence and be happy.”
Parents are thankful to teachers at this time for the way their running classes and helping them and their children through technical support and struggles.
Pushing through
Sara Mora teaches College and Career Exploration at Wrightson Ridge, a class dedicated to exposing students to different careers and industries. She said it’s been going well, though she misses one-on-one experiences, especially since her class is so hands-on.
“It's kind of a bummer not having those relationships but everyone is pushing through and doing amazing things,” she said. “Everyone has different devices, not all of them can access everything, so it's a juggling act and if something doesn't work this week, that's OK, we'll do it as we go."
Son Michael is a second-grader, and Mora is happy to spend more time with him, though it’s a balancing act of playing teacher and mom at the same time.
Michael Mora, 8, said it helps that mommy used to be a second-grade teacher and he has enjoyed working from home.
He misses friends and didn’t get to celebrate his birthday at school this year.
“Yeah, that's the most sad part,” he said. “We (my friends and I) have an app, Marco Polo, with a microphone and we talk to each other. I like it (schooling from home). It's much easier."
Nikole Haumont’s son, Lincoln, is a first-grader at Basis Charter School in Tucson.
Eliminating the trip to and from Tucson has been a benefit for the family, giving them a little more time to spend together.
Haumont said her son excelled with the digital format right away, but it’s become more difficult in more recent weeks.
“The first two weeks went really easy because he was motivated to do homework and self directed to start his day at 9 a.m. and finish before using technology for playing Minecraft or watching videos,” she said. “He’d get done in an hour or so but the last couple weeks he’s not been as interested so at 9 a.m. I now sit with him to get everything finished.”
He misses his friends, but Haumont said they were set up well to move to a work-from-home set up.
“I’m very blessed to work from home because I own my own marketing company so my schedule is built to work around my son and husband,” she said.
Day by day
Parents are now juggling the responsibilities of home and work with helping their children with class.
Mara Sisk is the mother of three students in SUSD and has two at the University of Arizona, where she works in the housing department.
One of her college-aged children has come back home because she was struggling to stay motivated with her online coursework.
She credits the teachers for the way they are conducting classes and makes it clear she is not home schooling but facilitating distance learning. Some days are more challenging than others.
"With my first-grader, unlike his older siblings who are used to connecting through technology with peers and friends, he’s struggling to stay connected and engaged," she said. "Anytime the word COVID comes up, he gets mad and I think that's the biggest challenge and struggle is helping him articulate those feelings, work through them and feel connected with friends and peers."
Some days he's just not feeling it, and the time it takes to complete classwork depends on the day.
It's been a relief for Sisk to talk with coworkers who understand when she says "first grade is kicking my butt."
Another challenge has come with the grading system implemented by the state in response to COVID-19. This final quarter can only improve a student's grade and it's the third quarter being used for grades.
"I think the hardest thing in all this is the grading policy, though I get why they did it," she said. "My high school senior is checked out and done and doesn't feel like he needs to do more."
She does feel she has an even more in-depth sense of what her children are learning and enjoys helping with projects, like her sophomore's engineering projects, but she is hopeful in-person classes resume in fall.
Knows it well
Shemalya King knows all about the challenges that can come with facilitating class at home and said over the years she has learned what works best for her and her family. The mother of 10 is a home educator with children ranging from age 4 to 25, nine of whom still live at home.
“It was trial and error, so I started learning how to work this out when I had little babies and it was virtually impossible,” she said. “We have a schedule that can be really flexible where I stagger my schedule.”
Though homeschooling is different than the distance learning taking place for SUSD and Continental School, King said flexibility is a key in making schooling from home work. It’s important for parents to set attainable goals.
“It's a lot and for me when I’m home I’m not just teacher, I’m housekeeper, cook and the counselor,” she said. “Our schedule can get crashed by something emotionally and a couple subjects can go down the drain. Be flexible because sometimes stress will take you out if you don't allow flexibility.”
King said what parents are facing now involves juggling many things at once and kids can help with tasks around the house like cooking to provide some relief to mom, dad and/or a caregiver.
“Reach out to someone if you feel like you’re going to pop, listen to someone vent,” she said. “It may be mom may need someone to listen because she’s wearing all these flags.”
Especially during COVID-19, King said it helps to embrace the opportunity of getting to spend more time with family.
“You get to spend days with your kids while some people are losing their lives, it’s time you wouldn't usually have,” she said. “Do not compare your home-school experience to anyone else’s because it's unique to the flow of your house and the characters in it.”