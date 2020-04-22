Gov. Doug Ducey held a press conference at 3 p.m. Highlights:
•Hospitals and outpatient centers can resume elective surgery May 1.
•250,000 antibody tests will come from the University of Arizona soon. These tests show if you’ve contracted COVID and have since recovered. Also, 1,000 to 3,000 additional COVID tests per day will soon be available from private entities. (There have been 56,000 tests thus far in Arizona.)
•The stay-at-home order went into effect March 31 and expires April 30. Ducey said there are three options: 1. Let it expire. 2. Extend it in current form. 3. Modify it according to conditions “on the ground.” That decision will be made next week, largely based on projections.
•Reopening the economy will be step by step. “Arizona today has its arms around this virus, it is prepared for what comes next," he said. He's asking for “patience, continued cooperation and partnership” as the decision is made. He did not answer a direct question about whether Arizona would reopen on May 1.