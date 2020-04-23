As governors around the nation, including Arizona, consider removing emergency shutdown protocols, it isn't clear if counties and municipalities would follow suit.
Gov. Doug Ducey said Wednesday the state has three options going forward — letting his stay-at-home order expire on April 30, extending it in its current form or modifying it.
Reopening economies has become a political football, with President Trump encouraging rallies around the country to pressure states to make a decision.
The Legislative District 2 Republican Committee held a demonstration in Sahuarita on Monday, calling on Ducey to end the shutdowns. About 25 demonstrators showed up at Abrego Drive and Nogales Highway.
High-profile protests have also taken place in Phoenix as Trump supporters rally in and around the Capitol.
Ducey also said opening the economy would be a step-by-step process.
Pima County's proclamation shutting down non-essential businesses was initially approved 3-2 on a party-line vote on March 19 by the Board of Supervisors. Ducey's first order closing non-essential businesses came later the same day along with an order halting elective surgeries in hospitals.
Pima County communications director Mark Evans said the board did not extend the county's order on business restrictions past April 12 because Ducey's order superseded it. Evans said whether municipalities and counties could reimpose their own orders should Ducey lift state restrictions would depend on whether the governor prevents or allows it.
During his Wednesday press conference, Ducey said Arizona could consider a phased reopening statewide or county by county.
"Of course, my preference is to do things statewide," he said. "We do have the options county-by-county as we have the proper information (on the reach of the virus)."