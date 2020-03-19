Sahuarita tried to stand alone, but an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey will end that at close of business Friday.
Ducey released an order Thursday to close bars, theaters, gyms and end dine-in services in any county with reported coronavirus cases. Pima County had seven reported positive cases as of Thursday morning. There were 44 in six counties across the state. Santa Cruz County, not included in that number, reported its first presumptive positive case Thursday.
TELL US WHAT YOU THINK: OUR CORONAVIRUS SURVEY
LOCAL, STATE AND GLOBAL UPDATES AND KEY LINKS
Sahuarita issued a proclamation this week that suggested restaurants move to takeout service but didn't order any businesses closed. Marana and Oro Valley followed suit but reversed direction Thursday after Pima County voted to close restaurants, bars and dozens of gathering spots in unincorporated areas to prevent the spread of the virus.
The proclamation by the Board of Supervisors passed on a 3-2 party-line vote and takes effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. It lasts through March 31.
The county allows restaurants to keep drive-through and curbside service, as does Ducey's executive order, which also allows delivery of alcohol.
Before the governor's order, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said the town would stick to its decision despite a reversal by other communities.
"I personally don't feel any more unsafe in a restaurant dining room of 10 or 15 people practicing social distancing than I do at Safeway or Fry's surrounded by hundreds of people that probably aren't practicing (social distancing)," he said.
Murphy also said restaurants are part of the food supply chain in the area and patrons "have a choice whether to frequent them or not."
He's also concerned whether some businesses would survive a shutdown.
"So many of these businesses are mom and pops," he said. "Big ones can survive, but I worry that many of those will be out of business if this thing is extended."
Following Ducey's order, Murphy said the town would need to amend its proclamation to reflect the state's new requirements going into effect Friday night.
The order won't affect Pima County's proclamation, which has the same restrictions as well as others not included with Ducey's order, and starts a day earlier.
District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy raised concerns during the board meeting over the county's proclamation closing restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other businesses that provide food or beverages for on-site consumption in unincorporated Pima County.
During the meeting, he called the language harsh and restrictive.
The proclamation also closes theaters, gyms, museums and bars as well as recreation and entertainment businesses.
The county's proclamation backs up the prohibitions with a Class 1 misdemeanor.
"Let's be clear, this is going to cause real pain in our community and the board knows that this will put people out of work," Chairman Richard Elías said. "That is very painful to me personally, but I know it is the right thing to do. We took these actions to protect the public health."
After the meeting, Christy said he remained opposed to the board's decision, which was made several hours before the governor's order.
"I don't think there is any plan from the county to compensate those who are most affected by this proclamation that will definitely be negatively impacted," he said.
Christy, who represents Green Valley and part of Sahuarita, said he didn't see any meaningful outreach to businesses that were being labeled as part of the problem and not asked to be the solution.
They could have included businesses in discussions on prohibitions to find a middle ground where they could continue to operate while meeting CDC recommendations, he said.
"I think this is a rush to try to be part of the whole wave of, I think, unnecessary hysteria over this situation without really analyzing what the effects of a proclamation that the Democrats just passed today will have on a number of industries and the rippling effect," Christy said.
Christy and fellow Republican Ally Miller voted against the decision.
The county's proclamation does exempt some businesses: Grocery and convenience stores that offer food or beverages for off-site consumption will remain open. Restaurants and cafeterias within places of worship, shelters and similar facilities will remain open as well as food banks and pharmacies. Vendors at the Tucson International Airport and banks will also be unaffected.
National Guard called in
And Ducey's order provides some relief to overworked grocery workers.
Ducey will activate the National Guard to assist food banks and grocery stores with restocking. He will also delay expiration dates on Arizona driver's licenses to keep those 65 and older as well as commercial drivers out of crowded Motor Vehicle Departments.
There's also a provision in Ducey's order to halt all elective surgeries in Arizona to free medical resources and prevent overcrowding in hospitals. That ended Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital's plan announced Wednesday to continue elective surgeries after an additional review process.
The Green Valley hospital on Thursday also announced no visitors would be allowed, a further restriction than earlier announced.