About 175 students in the Sahuarita Unified School District were missing from their new digital classrooms or had not made contact with teachers or school district staff since the closure of all physical campuses.
Under the state’s current guidelines, students are not to be penalized for their final quarter of school and schools may look to a student’s previous progress to determine their final outcome for the school year.
SUSD
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said that as of Friday, 2.7 percent of the 6,493 students in the district’s schools have not been able to be reached since the closure. This is about 175 students, spread out across the district’s nine schools.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said Tuesday they have been tracking the situation and have made progress since last week.
“It's a continuous effort to reach out to contact these students and in most cases we’ve been successful and continue to make progress,” he said.
By Tuesday morning, for example, Walden Grove, which had 34 students who had not made contact, had managed to get a hold of 26 of those students.
The reasons for the inability to reach students has been difficult to pin down.
“Since this shift due to the pandemic there are multiple variables impacting individuals and families, like changes in work status, the need for people to move, changes in the family dynamic, access to computers and technology,” he said. “This is kind of at the center of our consideration and just because we’ve not been able to make contact with some of these students its hard to discern why that is."
Valenzuela said the plan is to keep pursuing contact with these students to ensure they receive the best learning opportunities, but students will not be penalized for missing online class days.
The district will look to all students' third quarter to help determine their outcomes for the school year.
SUSD will view the current fourth quarter as a chance to improve and learn, but it will not count against a student.
“We will give them the benefit of the doubt and to the point of any remaining students with whom we’ve had no contact despite our best efforts we will use that same guiding light, referencing the third quarter," Valenzuela said.
Continental
In Continental’s most recent digital governing board meeting on April 1, Superintendent Roxana Rico reported about 21 of the district's roughly 600 students were unaccounted for.
As of Monday, Rico said they had been successful in contacting all of those students who have now been provided what they need to continue their online learning. Administrators did several at-home stops to reach these students.
Rico said the majority of students who couldn’t be reached were due to incorrect emails for parents or changes of phone numbers.
All of the students will be required to do makeup work for the time they missed, but won’t be penalized for the “absence.”
Rico said while they did not receive direct guidance from the state on handling absences or students who have missed work, they will also look to a student's progress before the closure.
CSU is expecting students to maintain or improve their grades in the fourth quarter.
“Students will not be penalized for the fourth quarter for either a lack of or difficulty completing the assignments,” she said. “We have well over 97 percent of our students and parents working far beyond the call of duty.”
The students previously missing from online classes are already getting a start on catching up on their work.
“Kudos to the kids and parents for all they are doing,” Rico said. “At this time it’s a matter of building character and an expectation of getting their work done. The importance of learning is very apparent in our students and parents.”
State guidance
Arizona law has traditionally required that if a student misses 10 consecutive school days without the school being notified, the school is required to withdraw the student from school.
Under new guidance from the Arizona Department of Education and Gov. Doug Ducey, “If schools are unable to provide educational opportunities during the closure, then schools may look to the student’s progress prior to the closure.”
At this time, students are not to be penalized “solely because the student missed instructional time due to a school closure issued by the governor.”
Students who have already met their competency requirements for a course or who were already on track to graduate prior to the closure can be awarded their credit or diploma.