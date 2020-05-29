DARK SKIES: Virus costs astronomers hundreds of hours of research

Researchers collecting astronomical data weren't safe from coronavirus shutdowns, which resulted in a couple of months of lost data and wondering what might have gone unseen.
Telescopes and arrays around Southern Arizona shuttered in mid-March, including those at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in Amado.
Grant Williams, director of the MMT Observatory on Mount Hopkins, collaborates on supernovae research a few nights each month. The mid-March shutdown put those observations on hold.
"That's important because these supernovae that we're talking about — exploding stars — they're transients, which means they get bright very early on and then fade over time and we like to follow that evolution," he said. "And if you miss a couple of months, you miss, potentially, some good targets or just the evolution of specific targets because you can't observe them."
Wystan Benbow is an astrophysicist at the VERITAS – Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System – at Whipple Observatory.
The VERITAS observing season runs from late September to around the end of June and gathers about 1,200 hours of data.
Benbow said the shutdown that hit VERITAS on March 17 reduced the amount of data to about 700 hours.
"So, we're going to lose a lot of time on sky, and this will affect our science program for this year," he said. "And that, of course, will have knock-on effects."
Secondary effects such as projects getting deferred to next year and reducing opportunities for other new projects to start, Benbow said. But he said data collected from past observations kept researchers busy and productive during the shutdown.
"We have almost 15,000 hours of data acquired, and not all of that's published yet," he said. "I think if things lift in the near-term — nobody wants to lose 500 hours of data, that's tragic — but we'll be OK."
Public support
A silver lining is the Muon Hunters 2.0 project that got a boost from citizen scientists who helped VERITAS sift through data faster than expected.
Muon Hunters gathers volunteers from the public to help identify muons disguised as gamma rays in data collected by VERITAS.
Benbow said the second iteration of the program wasn't as successful as the first. That is until about the time Arizona's stay-at-home order came into effect.
"A couple of years later, only 30 or 40 percent of the data had been classified," he said.
Zooniverse – the online platform hosting the program – advertised again after state-ordered closures, and within about one week it was completed, Benbow said.
"It finished so fast that we relaunched the first version of Muon Hunters," he said.
Other impacts
The shutdown could also have secondary impacts.
Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the astronomy department at the University of Arizona, said some telescopes around the Tucson area, including the MMT, plan to open in early June, but secondary effects from COVID-19 might affect staffing down the road.
Jannuzi said he wasn't concerned about programs that rely on funds from federal sources, but focused on smaller telescopes where state funding plays a significant role.
"There's also the danger of other reasons for shutdowns," he said.
Jannuzi said there are still too many unknowns regarding how upcoming budget hurdles and pay cuts would affect staffing at observatories.
"Those are secondary outcomes of the virus, of the pandemic," he said. "Our ability to keep everything running will be challenged just from budget challenges. To keep things maintained properly."
Jannuzi expects about a 15 to 20 percent hit in staffing at some of the telescopes.
"The MMT is not affected by that," he said. "The MMT is a partnered contracted facility with (the) Smithsonian, so it's not being affected by the furlough."
The UA has announced furloughs and pay cuts will be in effect until June 30, 2021.
Staff making at least $44,500 would lose 14 days – about a 5-percent cut in pay. Staff making more than $150,000 would lose 39 days – about a 17- to 20-percent pay cut.
Jannuzi said teaching would remain a priority for the department, and professors would meet those demands.
"The question is what will that do if they suddenly have 20 percent less time," he asked. "We're working on that."
While the shutdown was new and there are still more challenges ahead, Jannuzi said he was proud of how everyone had dealt with it.
"I've learned that I've got a really flexible group of people working with me," he said. "They've really done a great job, and we were able to keep some of our facilities open, and now they're working hard to get the ones that closed down back online."
'What-ifs'
The Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope — the 1.8-meter Alice P. Lennon Telescope and the Thomas J. Bannon Astrophysics Facility — is operated by the Vatican Observatory Research Group on Mount Graham.
Brother Guy Consolmagno said VATT shut down with many others in Southern Arizona for the safety of engineers and support staff on-site.
"That has been a serious setback since what we try to observe may be objects like comets that only are visible in the sky one time and then are gone forever," he said. "At the very least, the stars that we'd want to see in the spring won't be visible to our telescopes again until next year at this time."
Warren Brown chairs the Time Allocation Committee for the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.
The TAC manages proposals and time allocation for MMT, Whipple and Magellan in Chile.
Brown said there are dozens of projects that rely on different telescopes.
An example is a project that collects data to confirm exoplanets. Like Consolmagno and VATT's observations, that work is likely to be pushed to next year.
"Depending on when we open, you can squeeze observations in, even if things are setting on the evening kind of thing," Brown said. "But for objects that are going below the horizon, you've got to wait until next year when they come back around again on the sky. The short answer is, yeah, it's a year delay for some of these results."
Brown said there are usually around 15 principal investigators per trimester or semester at Whipple and Magellan.
"Not everyone lost time, but the telescopes have been closed now for two-and-a-half months," he said. "So, you're looking at probably about a dozen PIs per telescope that have been affected. Some of those are the same people across telescopes, but say 50 different programs have been affected."
With a slow, bumpy bus ride up more than 12 miles of mostly dirt road, the MMT observatory s…
Brown said the shutdown affected everyone on MMT's list, which included about 14 programs. Those numbers only reflect projects going through the Smithsonian. The UA and Smithsonian run the MMT jointly in a 50-50 split.
"From the observer's standpoint, it's frustrating because it's a lot of work to prepare a program, write the proposal, prepare the observations and target lists and finding charts and then, you know, have nothing happen," Brown said. "It's a lot of work for nothing."
Fortunately, observers would typically have only to update their proposals for a later date rather than start again from scratch. Unfortunately, they would have to queue up for time allocation again.
Brown said people might ask for more time to make up for the loss but there's only so much time to give.
He said the process is relatively self-regulating, and observers know how much time is reasonable to ask for when submitting proposals.
Consolmagno said there are several months of work down the mountain — figuring out observations and planning the next set of targets — for every week an astronomer spends on the telescope.
"For the most part, then, our science is done in front of a computer, with electronic communications among our colleagues, and so that work continues even during the time of the virus," he said. "But, we do miss the time at the telescope."