The Board of Supervisors on Thursday unanimously approved reviving the Small Business Commission while rejecting reactivating two others.
Supervisor Steve Christy, District 4, put the motion forward to reopen the commission, as well as two others – the Election Integrity Commission and the Transportation Advisory Committee.
While the business commission had the full support of the board, the EIC failed, 2-3, and TAC failed when it didn't receive a second to Christy's motion.
Christy told the board that the business commission would be able to help county administration and the business community by providing a forum as the local economy recovers when emergency protocols end.
"It also sends a loud and clear message to businesses, business owners and their employees that Pima County recognizes what businesses are going through and how their survival and reopening is so vital to our economy in Pima County," he said. "And that Pima County will again be open for business."
Christy's plea for the EIC and TAC met with more resistance.
Chairman Ramón Valadez asked County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry about the possibility of setting up video conferencing or telephonic meetings for the three committees and commissions.
Huckelberry said it would be possible, and recommended meetings should meet remotely. The Board of Supervisors is still meeting in-person with the doors closed to the public and sessions broadcasted on Facebook, the county's website and Cox Cable.
Miller said all commissions and committees should have the option to meet remotely.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson said now wasn't the time to reactivate any of them, including the three put forward by Christy. She said road repairs according to TAC's plan are already in progress, and the EIC could wait for now with reevaluation after May 31.
Bronson said there wasn't enough useful information available yet for the business commission at this time, but did agree that they would be instrumental to economic recovery.
Huckelberry said reactivating the groups now might pose a challenge for county management and staff.
"As you can imagine, all of management's time is basically consumed at this point with the (COVID-19) response," he said. "A couple of more weeks, it might be better. But at this point in time, as you can imagine, I think all of our folks are running basically 24-hours a day to keep up with the response to the COVID-19 epidemic."