The Pima County Health Department will concentrate its coronavirus testing resources on the most vulnerable populations including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, nursing homes, homeless shelters and group homes, according to a memo Tuesday by County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry.
The memo indicates the health department compiled a list of 494 licensed facilities with more than 12,000 patients and 6,000 staff where, “patients are most vulnerable to Covid-19 and where we have experienced the most serious complications and death.”
Since March, the county has focused testing resources in Medicare certified skilled nursing facilities, senior housing and shelter settings in coordination with El Rio Health and other partners, according to the memo.
“This will place a serious stress on our testing capacity, availability of test kits and laboratory analysis, but we will prioritize our limited testing resources to the previously described facilities, as this is the most appropriate public health response,” Huckleberry said.
“We have been doing a lot of work to provide testing [in these settings],” Aaron Pacheco, community relations manager for the Pima County Health Department, said. “[The memo] is a little bit of a memorialization of the work we’ve been doing and the work that will continue as we respond to the crisis.”
Pacheco did not have hard numbers on the number of tests in the county’s supply but said it is working in coordination with the state and “really hard to get as many supplies into our hands.”
The county will first focus its efforts on testing the patients and clientele in the facilities and then on the employees, according to the county administrator’s memo.
The county will also continue to support antibody testing for those susceptible to transmitting or contracting the virus such as healthcare workers and first-responders, as well as people who have shown signs of illness similar to Covid-19 since January.
However, the memo warned against a positive antibody test being construed as a “certificate of immunity,” citing recent American Medical Association guidance that called into question the use of antibody tests to determine whether someone will be safe from reinfection.