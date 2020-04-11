Two top county leaders disagree over whether the state should allow an extension to the May 1 deadline for property tax payments.
County Treasurer Beth Ford said she is supporting a statewide effort to petition the Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to move the delinquency date for the second half of property tax payments to June 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak. An extension would have to come from the state, not the county.
But in an April 2 memo to the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry called the effort commendable but not well thought out.
Huckelberry said the delay would cause a significant cash flow problem for entities that rely on property taxes. He said only 30 percent goes to the county while 50 percent goes to schools, 15 percent to fire districts and 10 percent to Pima Community College.
He added that while the county would be able to take out a line of credit should the property tax payments be delayed, he cautioned smaller entities like fire districts might not have the same option.
Ford disagreed with Huckelberry's assessment in her own April 2 letter responding to his memo, and stated that county treasurers worked on the extension request for weeks and that it had been "very well thought out."
On Tuesday, Ford told the Green Valley News that she and other treasurers have been working with the Arizona Association of Counties to lobby the Legislature and Ducey to extend the deadline.
Ford said the collection delay would affect counties through a loss on interest revenue on delinquent taxes for one month. A loss she said wouldn't be significant and said the county collected $131,000 in interest revenue last May and expected this year to be about the same.
Ford said they would likely receive payments from people who could pay, especially those whose property taxes are included with their mortgage. She said they are concerned with taxpayers who might not be able to pay through no fault of their own during the COVID-19 closures.
Ford said a good example of such a taxpayer would be a commercial building owner who called her office. She said the owner only had two tenants — a closed restaurant and music school.
"So she had absolutely no rents or other income coming in to be able to pay her taxes," Ford said. "Why because of something that's no fault of her own should she have to now be forced to pay a penalty in the form of delinquent interest on her property tax?"
Ford said the county treasurers are trying to give taxpayers time to receive financial resources from the federal government before having to pay property taxes.
Huckelberry's office sent the Green Valley News a letter he sent Tuesday to county finance director Michelle Campagne and said there was nothing more to say. Huckelberry's letter to Campagne was in response to Ford's April 2 letter.
"While I am sympathetic to the Treasurer's position, anytime the Legislature acts, it is unknown as to what they (sic) final outcome will be," Huckelberry said. "Delaying the property tax collection delinquency date to June 1st, 2020 may not cause too much of a problem."
However, Huckelberry said the county heard the June 1 extension date had slipped to June 30 and asked what would keep it from being pushed even further.
Huckelberry also said he was concerned about loaning money to tax entities who could end up defaulting and questioned who would cover the amount.
"I understand this may have occurred with a small fire district in Mohave County," he said. "At this time, I do not see any reason to authorize a line of credit, unless you have further information."
However, Ford said there is no danger of the county running out of cash by delaying the property tax payments.
"If they have other cash, I can invest in their registered warrants — a registered warrant is basically a check that would be insufficient funds except it's a government item, so we cover that," she said. "And I got enough cash to be able to cover the districts' registered warrants probably to August."
And Ford said that would be for all districts that needed funding because of a delay.
"We have about $200 million that flows every month," she said. "And with the money that we're certainly going to get from the mortgage companies, the $200 million there and the money we should be getting from the state for the schools, plus what we've got on hand, should carry us through August."
Ford said that would be a worst-case scenario and that they are only asking for a one-month extension.
"Mr. Huckelberry didn't discuss this with me at all, so I don't know what his perspective is," Ford said of his memo. "I did speak with Michelle Campagne, his finance director, and we talked about it. They're looking at things from a budget perspective, I think, at this point, not necessarily a cash flow. And (they) don't really understand after all these years how we really work over here in the Treasurer's Office and what we can and can't do."
She said they received concerns about cash flow from Pima Community College.
Ford said she told them the county would be able to cover any cash flow needs for this month and it would cost them about one percent interest or less versus 16 percent for delinquent taxpayers.