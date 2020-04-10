The county is ditching its own posting of coronavirus-related numbers on its website in favor of a link to the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting site.
The Board of Supervisors and county administration agreed to the move to have more uniform reporting between county and state health departments as well as less confusion for the public.
Supervisor Ally Miller at a meeting Thursday suggested the county only report AZDHS numbers after she heard from constituents confused that the county and state numbers didn't match.
Deputy County Administrator agreed from a policy standpoint that it's better to go with state numbers rather than local.
"Just so that there's less ambiguity and fewer questions from the general public and from the media," he said. "We still have a lot of confidence in our numbers, we still know that there is a fair amount of error that needs to be cleaned up after we get the data from the state, but I agree with you that it causes less confusion and less heartburn for everyone if we lead with the state numbers."
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the board they would only be reporting the state numbers going forward.
A link to AZDHS is on the county's website under "Get the current COVID-19 Case Information."
Garcia said private testing had left the county out of the loop on knowing each person tested for COVID-19 before receiving a report on a positive case.
"We do not know about any of these folks until the tests come back positive," he said.
He said there is also a lag of two to 12 days between when labs collected samples and batches of reports arrive with the state.
"And that's why you see variability in state numbers on a day-to-day basis," Garcia said. "It's not that all of a sudden there was two more cases a week ago, it's that that reporting is catching up. You could imagine now with approximately seven different vendors, that that batched information is coming on different schedules and with different degrees of reliability."
The state then reports the local numbers to the county afterward, and that's the first time Pima County and the state health department see the local numbers, he said.
"In many cases, the patient was already notified, the provider already knows and we may be coming into this 10 days after that actual test was performed," Garcia said.