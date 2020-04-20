It's been tough for businesses amid coronavirus shutdowns, but Pima County is predicting to feel the pain now and after it passes with reduced budgets and possible layoffs.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry warned the Board of Supervisors that the COVID-19 economic impact would have an immediate effect on state-shared revenues and extended impacts on the property tax base that could lag 12 to 18 months with the economy.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimated a 32 percent drop in retail sales for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, which the county is in. Restaurants, bars and hotels have been hit especially hard with a 70 percent fall this quarter.
While the Legislative Budget Committee estimated a 3 percent increase in retail sales for the next fiscal year, Huckelberry said the numbers could change quickly.
He said the next fiscal year's recommended budget would be transmitted at the end of the month and included state-shared revenues forecast at $188.4 million compared to $181.3 million for this year.
However, he said he doesn't think that will be the case.
"I believe it is safe to say that the forecast growth increment will not occur and the budget I present will not have any growth in state-shared sales taxes," Huckelberry said.
He also warned that as more information on sales taxes comes in, the numbers might drop even further. A negative impact on shared revenues that could be about $11 million, he said.
Huckelberry said he wouldn't be recommending any supplemental funding for county departments and agencies for the next fiscal year's budget as a result. He said he asked departments to reduce expenditures by 5 percent that he would consider should the economy continue to deteriorate.
Huckelberry has already cut 75 percent of out-of-state travel money and 15 percent from office supply budgets across the board. He also warned layoffs might happen.
However, he said there is about $7.5 million in wage saving measures he'll initiate before proceeding with any layoffs. Those savings come from reductions in overtime, shift differentials, on-call pay and other areas.
It's not just revenue losses that Huckelberry warned will impact the budget but also increases in cost transfers to the state.
Huckelberry said there's already a $3 million increase for the county's Arizona Long Term Care System contribution. The Legislative Budget Committee has also forecast a 20 percent increase through July to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) along with another 10 percent the next fiscal year, he said.
"This will result in increased premiums to be paid by counties," Huckelberry said.
Huckelberry recommended supervisors cancel public hearings and presentations scheduled for May 5 and May 12 since social distancing standards wouldn't be met. However, he recommends all statutory hearing requirements continue and he doesn't expect the county to return to normal until after June 1 based on opinions from health experts.
The Board of Supervisors will consider canceling the two hearings in May during their next meeting Tuesday.
The 9 a.m. meeting is closed to the public but is available on the county's website, Facebook and Cox's and Comcast's Channel 96.