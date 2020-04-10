The Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved, 4-1, extra pay to employees who have to deal directly with the public during the coronavirus outbreak.
Supervisor Ally Miller was the lone vote against the move that she said sent a poor message to county residents who aren't receiving a check during the shutdown.
The temporary COVID-19 premium pay is for county employees who can't adequately social distance, such as corrections officers, law enforcement and those operating county transaction windows.
The additional $2 per hour of premium pay would begin April 12 and run through June.
The county also passed a furlough program with the extra pay. The furloughs would go into effect for county employees after they've exhausted their leave time. The furlough status would then make them eligible to receive unemployment while the emergency protocols remain active.
"The premium pay troubles me because the private-sector folks are out of work, their paychecks ended on March 19 at 8 p.m.," Miller said, referencing the county's emergency proclamation date. "People are lucky to have jobs right now. Anywhere you are, you're lucky to be getting a paycheck. And there's a whole lot of people in this community that are getting nothing since March 19th."
Sheriff Mark Napier told the board that he proposed premium pay to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry on April 1 to recognize county employees under unique hazards.
"This is not a new thing," Napier said. "We already do this for SWAT operators and motor officers that have unique hazards. It is quite clear that a deputy about to effect an arrest cannot ask somebody to take their temperature or don PPE equipment or otherwise social distance themselves."
He said that goes for correction officers who are in pods with 60 inmates and can't engage in social distancing.
Miller questioned whether other workers, such as grocery and medical workers, who deal with the public receive extra pay as well.
Huckelberry said the county surveyed grocery stores and found that some pay stockers and clerks an extra $2 per hour. He said he could provide the board with the data.
It isn't just about extra pay for their personal exposure, Napier said.
"I became a law enforcement officer more than three decades ago," he said. "I always accepted the fact that I could be shot in the line of duty, and I could lose my life. I did not accept the fact that that bullet could come home and harm my family. And that's what our deputies and correction officers are facing right now, is a hazard that's invisible."