Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order that will free up money to fight coronavirus while guarding against price gouging and easing the financial burden on those diagnosed with the virus — including requiring insurance companies and health plans to cover out of network providers.
State officials also announced the number of cases is at nine — three in Maricopa County, five in Pinal County and one in Pima County. Two are confirmed, seven are "presumptive." Five of the nine cases are from one family.
"We now have community spread of COVID-19 in Arizona and we are expecting more cases," said Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. She said those over age 60 are at higher risk.
In related news:
•The Pima County Board of Supervisors will consider a policy requiring employees exhibiting “flu-like symptoms” to stay out 14 days. The recommendation by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry will be voted on March 17. (See memo.)
•The University of Arizona, on spring break this week, will delay the start of classes to March 18 and move "from in-person instruction to online instruction wherever possible," according to President Robert C. Robbins, who is a medical doctor.
•Starting Monday, Arizona State University will have “all in-person classes wherever possible” transition to online instruction for two weeks, “at which time the university will assess where things stand with COVID-19.” The memo from President Michael Crow says the university remains open and public events will continue as scheduled. (Watch the video).
Ducey’s Emergency Declaration provides the following tools to address the spread of COVID-19:
• Establishes the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) as the entity responsible for coordinating all matters pertaining to the public health emergency response of the State.
• Allows ADHS to waive licensing requirements to provide healthcare officials with assistance in delivering services during times of heightened demand.
• It also allows the state to access $500,000 in emergency funds to aid in measures and resources to protect public health.
• Provides the state with emergency procurement authority to procure goods and services as needed to protect public health.
The Governor’s Executive Order:
• Requires insurance companies and health plans to cover out of network providers, including out of plan laboratories and telemedicine providers.
• Waives all copays, coinsurance, and deductibles for consumers related to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and decreases co-pays for telemedicine visits.
• Implements consumer protections, including prohibiting price-gouging on COVID-19 of diagnosis and treatment-related services.
• Requires symptom checks of healthcare workers and visitors at skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.