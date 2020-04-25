There were 6,280 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona as of Saturday, and 273 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The agency said the numbers of confirmed cases lags four to seven days.
The death rate, taken over a four-day period, has dropped to its lowest point in a month. Reported deaths over the four days ending Saturday totaled 21, which is the lowest four-day period since March 25.
The highest number of deaths reported on a single day was 16 on April 11. There were seven deaths reported on Saturday.
According to state numbers, 75 percent of deaths are in the 65-plus age group. There are no reported deaths in Arizona for anybody under the age of 20.
The reported confirmed cases in the expansive 85614 ZIP code, which includes parts of Green Valley and Sahuarita, Freeport mine and southeast to Madera Canyon, was 54 on Saturday. It was 43 on April 14.
The ZIP code includes several care homes and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, which account for a bulk of the cases. Zip code 85622, which includes part of Green Valley, had 6-10 cases reported; 85629, which includes most of Sahuarita and stretches far to the east and west, had 23 reported cases.
Care homes
According to Pima County, 27 percent of county cases through April 23 were among “residents and healthcare workers in congregate settings” such as care centers. Those patients accounted for 43 percent of hospitalizations and 53 percent of deaths county-wide.
According to those numbers, 180 residents and 100 staff came down with the virus. Just 9 percent of staff had to be hospitalized and they accounted for none of the deaths.
Carl Zimmerman, owner-operator of Santa Rita Nursing and Rehab in Green Valley, said Saturday their status has improved dramatically over the past two weeks.
He said about 90 percent of employees who had the virus have been cleared to return to work under CDC guidelines.
The home largely emptied out its rehab-patient wing when they reported their first case, and worked to protect and focus on long-term residents.
“I feel good that in the long game we did the right thing,” Zimmerman said. All employees, whether working or not, have continued to receive full wages, he said, “and I will continue to do that.”
Bobby Larson, owner of The Villas at Green Valley, said they have just one case on the campus currently. He said four people with the virus have died there; three of them were on hospice care before getting the virus and one went on hospice shortly after diagnosis.