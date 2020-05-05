The office of the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun will reopen to the public May 11 after being closed about a month for the coronavirus.
Through May 22, the paper will continue to take obituary notices via email, our website or they can be dropped off. This will help limit contact for those not yet comfortable with being in public.
The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center will also reopen Monday after six weeks of closures. Initially, it will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. Info: (520) 625-7575.