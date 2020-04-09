Green Valley Fire District has a request: When you call 911, just be honest.
The plea comes after a couple of incidents where firefighters showed up at homes only to find ill people they were unaware of.
GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said knowing what they’re walking into allows firefighters to properly prepare, including wearing the necessary Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE.
“We can’t run every call with PPE on,” he said. “We’re struggling to have enough PPE on the cases where we know we need it.”
He said one case involving the Drexel Heights Fire District near Tucson, which GVFD partners with in several areas, put crews in potential danger.
Pratt, who’s also the spokesman for Drexel, said the crew answered the call Wednesday and went into the house.
When anybody calls 911 these days for anything they’re asked whether anybody in the house is sick. If the answer is yes, they’re asked about coughs, fever or difficulty breathing. All of that information is relayed to the crew answering the call.
In the Drexel case, they weren’t told there was an ill person in the home. “The crew was in the house and had to challenge the individual and say, ‘You’re sick,’” Pratt said.
The crew discovered later that they had potentially been briefly exposed to the virus, putting them and their families in jeopardy.
“Anxiety is already there, tension and stress is already there,” he said, and walking into this type of situation heightens it.
He said the Drexel crew immediately left the home and put on PPE outside. The crew of four is being monitored for signs and symptoms but is not quarantined and they still are answering calls.
The ambulance and equipment was decontaminated, taking it out of service for a time, “and everything was wiped down, deconned every day throughout the whole day,” Pratt said.
He said a Green Valley crew had a similar situation where they walked into a home with an ill patient that hadn’t been disclosed.
What’s the message?
“I don’t know if the public is fearful that if they say they’re sick we’re going to get back in the truck and leave,” Pratt said, adding that would never happen. Everybody will be served as they always have been.
But when the 911 operator asks questions about your health, be truthful, he said.
“At least it gives our crew the opportunity to take precautions, utilize the PPE that we have at that call and then go and do what we do.”