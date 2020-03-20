Friday’s announcement that Arizona has its first coronavirus death comes with the change in designations of how widespread the virus is in the state.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said a Maricopa County man in his 50s with “underlying health conditions” has died of the virus. He was among 79 cases diagnosed in Arizona. No other details were available.
The state went from a designation of “minimal community spread” on the ADHS website to “moderate” when the virus reached its fifth county this week. There now are documented cases in at least eight of Arizona’s 15 counties.
Santa Cruz County reported its first case Thursday, saying only that the infected person had traveled to an area where community transmission is present and that they are recovering at home. The person’s age and community of residence was not released.
The test result was confirmed positive by a private laboratory and has been sent to the CDC for confirmation, the county said.
Includes information from the Nogales International.