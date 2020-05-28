The state Attorney General’s Office has rejected a request by three state lawmakers to look into Pima County’s temporary regulations on restaurant owners, but that doesn’t mean the battle is over.
The AG’s Office on Wednesday deemed its pending investigation “moot” because Pima County repealed the May 13 proclamation that was the subject of the request on May 21.
But minutes later at that meeting, the County Board of Supervisors passed a toned-down proclamation that includes many of the same regulations.
Sen. Vince Leach said Thursday that he and the other two lawmakers will file another request challenging the new proclamation.
“Personally, I feel the (Pima County) board overstepped its bounds,” he said Thursday.
At issue are restaurant regulations approved by the county that are heavy on social distancing and cleanliness. It was the fourth version of the original proclamation passed May 13. The first version included fines, required reservations and mandated the posting online of cleaning logs every two or three hours. None of those made it to the final version. Thirteen of the measures will end up temporarily in Pima County Health Code; two others are simply recommendations to restaurateurs.
Leach and state Reps. Mark Finchem and Bret Roberts, all from Legislative District 11 north of Tucson, allege the proclamation violated Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order by imposing additional requirements on restaurants beyond state guidelines.
“I agree with Supervisors (Steve) Christy and (Ally) Miller,” Leach said. “This is definite overreach by the county.”
Christy and Miller were on the losing end of a 3-2 vote on the proclamation.
“I believe it is imperative that this board cease and desist in trying to come up with its own regulations until that determination by the state attorney general is made,” Christy said at the May 21 meeting.
Supervisors Sharon Bronson, Betty Villegas and Chairman Ramon Valadez voted in favor of the proclamation.