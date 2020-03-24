After receiving a request from Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital for face masks, the webmaster at Quail Creek, Daryl Laux, contacted Linda Lentz, Darlene Tobias and Barbara Fryan, who lead the Quail Creek Quilt Covey and Needlework Group.
On Monday, Lentz delivered 200 hand-sewn masks to Director of Nursing Tina Spiridon. They will be used by doctors, nurses and other staff members. Lentz will deliver another batch to the hospital on March 30. They also sent 56 to a California medical facility.
They used videos put out by hospitals for guidance in how to make the masks. Residents of Quail Creek have donated elastic and money to help in the effort.
— Ellen Sussman