How do close friends and neighbors say farewell to a couple who are moving away when they can’t get close enough for a final hug?
Spearheaded by neighbors Annette Wallick and Leah Sachtjen, a group of homeowners at The Legends in Green Valley came up with a plan to say adios to Henry and Liz Morelli that was almost as good.
The Morellis have been winter visitors from Michigan since 2004, and are returning there permanently to be near their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.
Wallick and Sachtjen combined social distancing with a creative goodbye when they arranged for a procession of about 50 cars filled with friends and neighbors to drive by the Morellis’ home at noon Friday. Neighbors on Pecan Vista came outside while drivers enjoyed saying goodbye by waving and honking their horns.
Several signs waved outside of vehicles and one driver handed Liz a tin of cookies for the drive back to Michigan. They’ll be headed back Sunday morning with the help of daughter, Beth Bambery.
As the procession along Pecan Vista came to an end, the Morellis described the 15-minute farewell as “emotionally overwhelming.”
Wallick coordinated the social-distancing farewell with the Morellis’ son, David, who was here from California to help his parents with the move and get them outdoors for the surprise.
“Every year since buying their home here in 2004, they’ve spent four to six months in Green Valley making many neighbors into best friends along the way,” Sachtjen said. “Once you meet the Morellis you become their good friends. They’ve been a vital part of The Legends community volunteering, helping others and participating in every activity that came along.”
Just when you really want to hug your friends one more time, honking horns, waving and throwing a kiss have to suffice.
The Morellis got the message loud and clear: They were loved and will be missed.