Residents at The Peaks at Santa Rita had a treat on Monday as staff, first responders and motorcyclists rolled through the community.
Staff, Sheriff's SUVs and Green Valley Fire District engines joined 35 Legion Riders from Post 131 and Post 66 in a parade to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day.
Barbara Sutton, the activity coordinator at the Peaks, said residents greeted the parade with flags and signs thanking everyone for coming out.
"It was the best ever and very uplifting," she said.