The Sahuarita High School Mustangs saw their softball season cut short due to the coronavirus but thanks to a team of parents and school members, the four seniors on the team got a special show of appreciation.
A seniors softball parade was held the last weekend in April to celebrate Gracie Mejia, Claudia Martinez, Destiny Hernandez and Adriana Resendiz.
The players received gift bags, delivered via a small car caravan of teammates, friends and parents.
Martha Salas works at SHS and has a daughter on the team. She’s considered “team mom,” and when COVID forced the season to end, this year’s seniors were on her mind.
“Each of the varsity seniors are outstanding students and athletes and all are continuing to pursue different careers in college,” she said. “They all represented our school and community with respect and honor.”
Salas worked with attendance clerk Patricia Torres and principal secretary Rosa Leon to plan the parade, and enlisted help from other moms and the team.
“Patricia handmade the posters and mums, Rosa and myself bought the gift bags with softball snacks and gift cards,” Salas said. “My daughter Leah helped by texting the rest of the varsity girls and getting them together to hand out flowers and balloons.”
Salas said the seniors were surprised by the parade and we’re happy to receive a show of love from their school and teammates.
“We are extremely proud of every single one of our girls and we are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them,” she said.