For the students and parents of Continental School District, their pride for school hasn’t slowed just because campus doors are closed.
Michelle Huerta is the mother of a second-grader at Continental School, as well as a 3 year old. She’s vice president of the Continental Parent Teacher Club, the school’s version of a PTA.
She said the group wanted to find ways to keep their children connected and supported through the school closure, and they found inspiration on another Facebook group.
They started a virtual spirit days online where parents and students receive a prompt for the day and share photos with the group.
Prompts so far have included things like “art day,” where students share original artwork or “school spirit day,” where people wear Continental’s school colors.
“We decided to help the kids with morale in this hard time,” Huerta said. “We saw the idea on a PTA Facebook page, decided to roll with it and people have been responding pretty well to it.”
Huerta said they plan to continue for at least a few more weeks.