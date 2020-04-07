A GoFundMe campaign to help Quail Creek staff affected by financial hardships during the coronavirus outbreak is making headway toward its $50,000 goal thanks to Andrew Rodriguez and his team of residents.
Rodriguez said the campaign is going well considering they've relied on word of mouth and some emails to get donations.
As of Tuesday, the campaign had 234 donors and had raised $26,124 for staff.
"What we want to do is to basically use this as a supplement to their normal paychecks, if they're still getting them," Rodriguez said. "And if they're not getting them, to help them bridge through this crisis. If this one goes successful, and I think it is, I'd be more than happy to put on another one in conjunction with the Quail Creek residents."
The goal is $50,000.
"We're doing this for the younger people that work here and do their best with enthusiasm and just a kindness for retired people, and we want to do the same," Rodriguez said.
Here's where to go, click the link or type in the address – www.gofundme.com/f/quail-creek-employee-assistance – to donate.