Truly Nolen’s Green Valley Service team took time last week to donate its “Truly Sanitized” service to Rural/Metro Fire in Sahuarita. The cleaning disinfects, sanitizes and eliminates virus on non-porous surfaces such as countertops, tables and door handles.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department