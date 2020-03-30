Residents in several Sahuarita neighborhoods spotted unusual wildlife peeking out of homes last weekend.
On Saturday, stuffed animal bears were placed in the windows of participating homes as part of a community “bear hunt” for children.
Based on the popular children’s sing-a-long and book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” the activity was a crowdsourced idea to get children outside to have some fun while still upholding social distancing guidelines.
SUSD teacher Mary McGraw saw the idea on Facebook and shared it with several local Facebook community groups.
“I was hoping my first-grade students would have fun participating,” she said.
The idea was that people could place stuffed bears in their windows for children to walk past and spot on their own bear hunts with their families.
Courtney Huerta-Larko, who lives in the Santo Tomas neighborhood, took part in the bear hunt and a similar shamrock hunt the week before. She’s enjoyed the bit of cheer these types of activities are bringing to families.
“With both activities it was nice to hear the joy from the kids outside when they found the shamrocks or spotted the bears,” she said. “I saw online today that some parts of the country are going to be doing bunnies for Easter and even if it is not a community thing we will have a stuffed rabbit in our window when it is time.”
Though Huerta-Larko’s daughter is 18, she also enjoyed the neighborhood activities.
“She was an intern through SHS and was doing her hours at LINK (childcare program), so making the little kids happy is bringing her joy,” Huerta-Larko said.
Stephanie Peterson is a mother of three and said her children already know and love "Going on a Bear Hunt."
"I thought it would be a fun activity to brighten their day and to keep them socially connected and engaged," she said.
Peterson and her children are also writing, drawing and collecting cards to gift to seniors at Posada Life Services in Green Valley.
McGraw said she knows some people in the area are also participating in a “happy heart hunt,” a similar activity created by a teacher from another state and kidsforpeaceglobal.org.
This activity encourages families to create paper hearts to decorate their homes with, and for children to find on walks.
Cathy Valdez and her family decided to participate in both the bear and heart hunt this weekend by picking out bears with hearts on them to place in their windowsill.
"My girls (ages 8 and 11) and I decided to do this because we absolutely love Mrs. McGraw as she was my oldest daughter's first-grade teacher, and we love to do what we can to support children in our community and our schools," she said. "We thought it would be a great way to help uplift kiddos during this crazy time especially for the kiddos who might not understand it as easily as other kiddos do."
The bear hunt will continue through Friday. Anyone who wants to join in can place a bear in their window.