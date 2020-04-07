Though life as we know it has been halted, on one street in San Ignacio Vistas II, professional musician Vicki Belleville has brought joy to neighbors the past two Sunday afternoons when she rolls her computerized keyboard onto her driveway to sing and entertain with “Driveway Concerts.”
On March 29, while keeping safe distances, about 30 residents showed up to enjoy more than an hour of Belleville’s music and vocals. Not only were attendees delighted to have something to do and enjoy close to home, some even got up and danced.
“People were line dancing — six feet apart,” she said. “One couple got up and did a jitterbug. One woman, a recent widow, told me, ‘This meant so much.’ People asked if I’d be doing it again because they loved it.”
Belleville and her husband, Jerry, are winter residents from Wisconsin.
“I’m a full-time paid musician and I’m here four months a year. My local events were canceled and I thought maybe neighbors would open their windows. I put a notice on the NextDoor neighborhood app and friends and neighbors showed up in their cars and golf carts and some brought chairs,” she said.
This past Sunday, Belleville gave an encore performance and about 40 residents, including some from neighboring HOAs, showed up in their cars and golf carts. Some brought chairs, and unless they were couples, sat apart at safe distances.
“I play everything except no heavy metal or rock. I play a little gospel, Big Band, just music for everyone to enjoy,” Belleville told Sunday’s audience.
She interspersed the music with a few witty anecdotes that were just right for the Green Valley audience.
Her entertaining repertoire included music by the Andrews Sisters, a waltz, “Ring of Fire” and a medley of Irish tunes.
As long as people come to enjoy her outdoor music, Belleville said she intends to continue Driveway Concerts on Sundays at 3 p.m. for as long as needed.