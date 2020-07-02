A local food bank is the winner as the San Ignacio Ridge Estates continues its summer concert series. The fourth was Tuesday evening, hosted by the Sherman family, joined by the group Bountiful, Jim “Hawk” Hakanson and Nick Spiro. Also featured: jazz/blues/rock singer/songwriter Don Kinghorn and Hawaiian musician Gerald Carrell.
About 60 people were treated to a glorious sunset and great music. Lots of others listened from home.
Hawk told the musicians, “Let’s see if we can’t put a smile on some people’s faces in the middle of all this (COVID-19 quarantine).” (We’re not sure what he actually said, but he no doubt communicated his message…)
Gail Raetz, who heads the HOA’s social committee and provided this information, said 33 pounds of food and $692 was collected, which will go to the Sahuarita Food Bank. The first three concerts took place in Gerald Carrell’s driveway — he’s the mastermind behind the series.