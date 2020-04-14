Using their stay-at-home time and measuring, cutting and sewing skills, The Women of Quail Creek’s Military Baby Shower committee, Quilt Covey and Needleworks Club are busy making medical masks for Quail Creek residents.
Karen Baker, chair of the annual Military Baby Shower committee, said their first priority was to make masks for soon-to-be military moms and expectant families at the 162nd Air National Guard base in Tucson.
Then, it was time for the QC homeowners.
“In lieu of charging them we have requested a donation to the Military Baby Shower,” Baker said. “We have received more than 700 orders for masks and Quail Creek residents have given us an overwhelming response of gratitude and wonderful donations.”
Soon after the women of the Military Baby Shower committee made the masks, Baker got a call from a woman at the 162nd Air National Guard base in Tucson who said they were issued orders to wear masks but didn’t have any.
“What started out as a goodwill gesture to help the residents of Quail Creek has now morphed into a cottage industry making masks for residents, the 162nd Air National Guard base and others who contacted us from around the U.S.,” Baker said.
The committee, along with the help of the Quail Creek Needlework Club and Linda Lentz, president of the Quail Creek Quilt Covey, agreed to help make masks for the Air National Guard base.
“Members of the Quilt Covey and Needleworks Club and 40 other residents, who are not members of either group have produced more than 1,150 masks in the last four weeks,” Lentz said, adding that Darlene Tobias and Barbara Fryan have led the mask effort for the Needleworks Club.
Recipients of masks included Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, Banner-Diamond Children’s Center, Arizona Oncology, Air National Guard, the Tohono Odom National Health Center and Green Valley home health workers.