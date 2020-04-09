Residents in the La Vista neighborhood at La Posada have some sweet sounds to look forward to every noon.
Thanks to resident Lois Vanskike, the soothing notes of Native American-style flute music can be heard throughout the area. She’s taken up playing just outside her door as a way to bring a little bit of calm in these trying times.
“I had been playing every now and then for other people and I just thought this would be a fun thing to do,” she said. “I think music is essential to every life and I think the soothing music of Native American flute is helpful to times when, whether we want to admit it or not, we’re a little worried. That's what I try to do is spread soothing.”
Vanskike found her passion for flute about nine years ago when she purchased a small flute at the Pecan Festival in Sahuarita. She had only intended it to be a decoration until she attended a concert and saw a flute circle.
She found herself a teacher and began putting in practice time.
“Every week I would learn something new, the basics of how to play,” she said. “Then I got a different flute and started playing by myself.”
Vanskike has formed a flute circle of her own, which usually meets the last Sunday of the month at the library, and had planned a concert at Madera Canyon for the Friends of Madera Canyon.
Though both the flute circle and concert have ceased temporarily due to COVID-19, she has every intention to continue them when the time is right.
She said so far her flute music has seemed to be quite popular with her neighbors.
Vanskike took the week off from her La Posada performances but will be back out front to perform for her neighbors this week.