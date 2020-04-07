The Easter Bunny isn’t about to let coronavirus stop it from bringing a little joy to Sahuarita this Sunday.
Melissa Hinkle, event and volunteer coordinator for the Town of Sahuarita, was heartbroken when Fiesta Sahuarita and the Spring Festival were canceled due to COVID-19. She decided to volunteer (not as an official employee of the Town) to bring the Easter Bunny to life and create new memories this weekend.
The Spring Festival falls right before Easter and usually features two bunnies.
“The pure joy the bunnies bring to the children reminds me why I love what I do,” she said. “So, as I am seeing my Facebook memories of my own children with the bunnies at previous Spring Festivals, I knew I had to do something.”
Hinkle will don a full bunny suit this Sunday and has created a “parade route.” She will spend Easter walking, skipping, dancing and hopping down the street in the Presidio de Cancion neighborhood in Rancho Sahuarita so children can look out their windows and wave.
So far, Hinkle said the idea has been popular with the community, and she is even offering to visit other neighborhoods if people elsewhere in town want in on the fun.
“People seem to genuinely be excited to see the bunny,” she said. “I only ask, if you choose to not participate, please stay in your house and do not ruin the experience for anyone. For everyone else… come outside, enjoy the vitamin D from the safety of your driveway and watch as a crazy bunny dances around your streets.”
To keep within social distancing guidelines, families are asked not to come into the road with the bunny, but she is happy to stop for a photo. Kids are even invited to come to the sidewalk for a distancing photo with the Easter Bunny.
Hinkle’s goal is to hit as many houses in the neighborhood as she can, but there’s only so much ground one bunny can cover. She has received requests from outside Rancho Sahuarita, so she will be adding to her parade route and might do a bunny run Saturday.
The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Residents are invited to put stuffed animal bunnies in their windows to spread the love a little and are encouraged to share pictures using the hashtag #SahuaritaCoronaBunny.
Hinkle knows everyone is adjusting to the new normal and it can be hard to “remember to just smile and embrace the crazy.” She just hopes to bring a little joy and sense of community this Easter.
“If I can have a small part in making someone smile or creating a positive memory in the darkness, that would make my day,” she said. “I want everyone to realize that we are in this together and that this will all be over soon. So, we can either live in fear and anger, or we can embrace the moment and safely do whatever we can to bring joy to ourselves and our society, I chose the latter.”