United Methodist Church of Green Valley at La Canada and Esperanza has this sign out front to remind people that even if they can't come into the building, church is still happening. A lot of local churches are meeting through taped or live sermons online and virtual gatherings.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department