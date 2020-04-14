Fran Lunney of the Valley Fiber Arts Guild, and 13 members, have been busy making masks for local health care providers and community volunteer agencies.
Last week, Lunney delivered 45 masks to Operations Director Madeline Sperry at Friends In
Deed so every driver could have a mask.
Lunney said 100 masks will also be given to the Pima County Health Department.
Since the need for masks began, Lunney and Guild members have made and donated 321 masks to Santa Rita Valley Regional Hospital, Valley Assistance Services, the Amado-Green Valley Community Food Bank, the Sahuarita Food Bank and the Animal League of Green Valley.
“Our group is making two main types of masks. The Olson mask, which is shaped, and another mask that is flat and pleated,” she said.
Most of the masks have a pocket for a filter.
“A cloth mask may reduce the chance that you spread or catch the virus but it will not guarantee it. So it is important that anyone wearing a mask also continues to practice other good prevention measures including frequent hand washing, not touching your face and social distancing,” Lunney said.
Washable masks should be washed daily or rotated.