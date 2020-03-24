“Be brave.”
“For every minute that you are sad, you lose a minute to be happy.”
“We will get through this together.”
These words of hope can be seen in brightly colored chalk across the driveway of the Rademacher home in Rancho Sahuarita.
Sprinkled with hearts, the inspirational messages are there to bring a little joy and hope.
The artists are students at Anza Trail School, and all they hope for in return is to inspire others and boost spirits.
“I wanted to lift people up in hard times,” said 12-year-old Lani Rademacher. “I hope it gives them hope and helps them, inspires them to keep going, brings us together.”
Lani is a fan of inspirational quotes, so she made sure to write several on the sidewalk when she and her sister got to work.
Avery Rademacher, 9, wanted to give people a nice feeling and believes when things are difficult like now, it’s good to spend time with others.
“I decided to do this to inspire others to do it and make people be better,” she said. “I was hoping it would make people nicer and bring them together, make them smile.”
One of the messages that stuck out most to Avery was, “Be peaceful.”
Mom Cheryl Rademacher said her girls did this project all on their own with no prompting.
"I am immensely proud of their steadfast desire to always want to make the world a better place, even in the most trying of times," she said. "My grandmother use to always say, 'Out of the mouths of babes,' this is so true. Their simplicity speaks volumes."
Though the girls are not sure yet what neighbors thought of their messages of peace and love, they hope it reminds people to inspire each other.
“I think that there are tons of ways to inspire others and help people in a time like this,” Lani sai. “If we gave up, the world would not be a good place to live in.”