Cornhole has created a community in Green Valley as the sport where players toss bean bags onto a board to score points has grown in popularity over the past three years.
How popular? It has gained national attention through televised events on sports networks, and many players have gone pro.
“A big part of it is the youth,” American Cornhole League Regional Director Athena Delgado said. “We see a lot more of the younger kids and the middle-aged. It’s a sport that a father and son can play together. Or a mother and daughter, or a mother and son. That you can be on a team with your parents.”
Reasons for its growth range from the pandemic creating opportunities for others to take their shot to the sense of community and encouragement that the sport brings as families and players across all age groups come together to earn points.
The American Cornhole League allows anyone to play with one another without restricting age or gender. Its motto: “Anyone can play. Anyone can win.”
“It’s true to that," said longtime player and resident Richard Vasquez. "All ages from kids 3, 4, 5 years old to seniors can play.”
In Sahuarita, Triple Play hosts weekly cornhole events open to the public and holds fundraisers for various groups and causes.
“It’s just a game that anyone can play,” Triple Play owner Joe Rieman said. “You got a bean bag in your hand and you’re throwing it into a hole. You put the bag in the hole and you feel like you’re successful, people build off that and it’s a lot of fun.”
Prior to the expansion of cornhole courts at Triple Play, the space was used for horseshoes. It wasn’t for everybody. The women didn’t like to play as much and it was dangerous for children if no one paid attention.
Now after making space at the request of the community, cornhole has become a big attraction at Triple Play with the goal of giving back to the community.
“The part that I get the most joy from is we use it for the fundraising aspect,” Rieman said. “Anyone can come and play and you don’t have to be good but we’re raising money for real important things for the community."
Cornhole tournaments held at Triple Play benefit their nonprofit, Bags, Boards and Blessings Foundation. The community is fed at Thanksgiving using these funds. What remains is given to families at Christmas and once those funds are gone they restart the cycle of fundraising and giving back.
“There’s a lot of people in this community that cornhole has really helped," Rieman said.
Fundraisers are held Saturday nights; Friday nights typically reserved for Family Cornhole Nights have turned into fundraiser days. According to Rieman, the fundraisers typically bring in $1,500 to $2,000 to give back to an organization. Among the variety of events hosted at Triple Play, sponsoring local cornhole professionals such as Peter Zazueta Jr. is another.
“I think it's our community,” Zazueta said. “How we’re able to fundraise for anything and everything. If anybody needs help we’re there. We fundraise for cancer treatments, we bought somebody a car because the family needed a car.”
Zazueta also is sponsored by Ultra Cornhole, Shot Keys Cornhole and Mike’s Concrete. Beyond money, cornhole provides opportunities for him to explore the rest of the country.
“At 19, it gives me the chance to travel everywhere and I get to see everything and experience everything,” Zazueta said. “We stopped at Wrigleys and we stopped at a bunch of other baseball parks I’ve never seen before, and that’s really nice.”
The ACL season runs Oct. 1 to mid-July. Hopefuls looking to become professionals must accumulate points depending on each season and tier.
Zazueta recently won $1,000 in Las Vegas for the 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #3 for coming in 2nd in the Pro Shootout Men's Singles tournament.
He qualified to become a pro by traveling to Rock Hill, South Carolina, where ACL headquarters is located, to start accumulating points. Multiple tiers come in terms of size: local, regional and national.
For residents looking to give cornhole a shot, Triple Play hosts local and regional divisions with the mind to help those looking to become professionals.
“Our plan is to be there to support them,” Rieman said. “We want to promote them and see their potential. By us helping them, they’re helping us. We try to help them get to these major events, and they reciprocate right away by talking good things about us at Triple Play. Now with the people they rub shoulders with at the national level they brought those people down to Triple Play.”
While the enthusiasm for cornhole continues to grow, there are skeptics who still call it a fad. Rieman says it's not going away anytime soon.
“People say, 'Are you crazy, it’s just a fad,’” Rieman said. “Right now, I’m starting to think, ‘No, it’s not.’ I think we’re going to be around for a long time. Cornhole is starting to get TV contracts, you're seeing things on CBS Sports, you’re seeing things on ESPN, and it’s kind of surreal to see that it’s our guys out there playing.”
While some look toward cornhole’s longetivity, others are shooting their bean bag further out on the national stage.
“It would be so cool to see cornhole in the Olympics someday,” Delgado said.