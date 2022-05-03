Fourth-grade teacher Kelly Strayer was looking forward to Tuesday. It was the annual onion harvest in the garden at Copper View Elementary, a program she created alongside other teachers about four years ago.
But as classrooms took turns coming to the garden and yanking large Texas sweet onions from the ground, Strayer was met with a surprise.
Superintendent Manny Valenzuela, Sahuarita Unified School District administrators and guests from the Metropolitan Education Commission all came into the garden to award her work as a teacher.
Strayer was named the MEC’s Outstanding Teacher of the Year, an honor given to two teachers each year. The MEC is a nonprofit that advocates for education in Tucson and Pima County.
MEC Interim Executive Director Daisy Rodriguez-Pitel said Strayer earned the award because of her work with the onion gardening program and the ways she helps students every day.
“Mrs. Strayer exemplifies tireless dedication to her students,” she said. “During the pandemic, she would personally drive to students' homes to deliver their learning packets at their doorstep so they could have tangible hands on learning tools. Second, Mrs. Strayer organized outdoor driveby events to maintain the human element of teaching and learning. Thank you for doing that.”
Valenzuela said Strayer was the first person to come to mind when it came time to nominate someone for the award.
“Her professionalism, amazing creativity and tireless dedication to do whatever it takes to do what's good for kids just inspires me and really represents what's great and noble about this work and profession,” he said. “I'm glad she was recognized in this special way and I know that her effort shines a light on the importance of education."
Strayer, who has been with the district for 14 years, said it was a total surprise to be recognized, especially for the onion project.
“I'm so honored. It's just a work of heart like they always say,” she said. “I love doing this. It's such a fun thing to do with the kids outside and it helps them learn in so many different ways.”
Strayer said they started to create the garden about eight years ago, and this is the fourth year students have grown and harvested onions.
When students harvest, they sell some of the onions and also donate some to the Sahuarita Food Bank. During the pandemic, they donated the entire harvest to the food bank.
“They help through the whole process and it's just so fun to see their little faces, from planting it and watching it grow, weeding and then learning they can donate, because we donate to the food bank, and they see we are part of the community and can help," Strayer said.
Longtime helper in the garden Ronell Mendez said the gardening project makes a huge impact on the children.
“When Mrs. Strayer started this project I absolutely thought I would come help her,” she said. “It’s been so successful, not only to teach the kids about gardening but also for the district and she also would donate to the food bank, which is awesome and great.”
Mendez said the project helps students learn where their food comes from and might turn out some future gardeners.
“I love watching the kids plant and pull them; that's just my favorite thing,” she said. “Anything for Mrs. Strayer. She has been the greatest.”
Strayer said she’s known she wanted to be a teacher since age 5. She got her start when her children started school and she began working as a kindergarten and first grade aid in Scottsdale.
“Then I fell in love with the teacher who was my daughter's teacher and I thought, ‘I want to be a teacher’ and I grew up in a teacher family. My dad was a teacher,” she said. “I went back to school, did long-term subbing and I have been working here now for 14 years in this district, and I love it here.”
Strayer had a whole day of harvesting ahead and said she felt honored to be a part of the garden's legacy.
“Lots of kids use the garden, different teachers use it, and just to be recognized for it is amazing,” she said. “It is a lot of hard work and something I enjoy so much. I'm so glad to pass it on.”