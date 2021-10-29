If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A contractor has been selected to get construction going on the long-awaited East Center pool replacement. Work is expected to begin in December, with projected completion in September.
The board, on a 10-2 vote, granted the contract to Cimarron Circle Construction of Tucson for $1,130,654, with instructions for the contractor to look at ways to do value engineering where feasible — where certain elements are reviewed to see if they can be postponed, partially finished, or specific products changed out to stay within the desired budget cap of $1 million. The board agreed to soften the spending limit a bit in the face of possible price increase.
Some items could be delayed for another budget cycle and the work completed in phases, such as landscaping and possibly some shade structures. But officials fear that costs for some items might rise as they have been throughout COVID, driving the final price tag even higher.
