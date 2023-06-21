Donna Urspringer holds a photo of her grandparents taken in the 1940s during their time in Beverly Hills and Hollywood. She noted her grandfather's oil painting of her grandmother looks different than what she looked like at the time, saying it must have been how she looked through his eyes.
Donna Urspringer holds a chalk portrait her grandfather Ernest Alcalay made of her mother, Berdette Robison, as a toddler. Urspringer said she was amazed at how well the art pieces held up after more than 70 years.
Donna Urspringer hung her grandfather's oil painting of her grandmother, Phyllis Abram, in her Tucson home. She was able to buy the portrait from a buyer, who acquired the piece at a Chicago auction in 2021.
In 2019, Berdette Robison, who lived in Sahuarita, told her friend John LaPuzza that her father, Ernest Alcalay, had been an artist. LaPuzza decided to do an internet search and see what he could find out about Alcalay.
"And of all the things that I found, it took me to eBay," LaPuzza said. "And somebody was selling a picture on eBay that turned out to be that nurse."
Robison figured the nurse was an aunt whose portrait her father painted. Alcalay painted professionally as a commissioned artist. He also painted portraits of family members when he lived in Southern California.
Robison looked up her aunt's daughter, who she hadn't seen in more than 40 years. She contacted her and reconnected through the painting.
That painting, from 1934, made its way to eBay after an art dealer bought it at a Los Angeles auction. The eBay listing had the price at $350, but they sold it to Robison's cousin for $300 after learning the painting's history.
With each painting, the family history grew and connections were made.
A daughter's interest
Sitting in her Tucson home on Tuesday, Robison's daughter, Donna Urspringer, displayed several of Alcalay's portraits — four chalk pieces of Robison as a baby and one oil painting of Urspringer's grandmother.
"My daughter and I were over there in December," Urspringer said of Robison's Rancho Resort home. "So, she kind of walked us around and told us about — because I didn't know about it before — her artwork venture with her friend John."
While Robison's quest to track down Alcalay's work was news to Urspringer, her grandfather's portraits were something she was familiar with from her childhood. She said her grandmother had an oil painting of herself hanging in her home.
"The other four, the toddler pictures, my mom found in 1992 when my grandfather passed away, and she went into his little apartment and she kind of cleaned it out. She was his only child," Urspringer said.
While Urspringer knew Alcalay's works existed, she didn't know just how many were still out there.
Room for one more
Robison died April 25, but not before hearing about another of Alcalay's oil paintings making its way home.
Urspringer said an oil portrait of her grandmother painted in 1948 sold at a 2021 auction in Chicago for $475. She reached out, and the buyer was willing to sell it back for the original $475.
While Robison had been aware of the painting — even having a digital photo of it on her computer — she didn't have the painting itself.
Urspringer said she was able to tell her mom — by then in hospice care — that the buyer would sell them the portrait.
Building connections
Just as Robison found renewed connections with her cousin after four decades, Urspringer found the same with her mother before she passed that continues to grow.
"I have a lot of really fond memories of my grandmother. So, I think it brings my mom and I closer together because we weren't necessarily the closest, you know, she had a lot of struggles," Urspringer said, noting her mother's obituary highlighted her challenges with depression. "So, yeah, it feels more connected, and I think that's a good thing."
Urspringer said her family also made a little library — a small box where people can take or borrow books — outside her home. She painted the small box purple and dubbed it "The Berd House" in honor of her mom, Berdette Robison.
"Her whole house was purple. She had purple cars, and everything was purple," she said. "So that was fun. That was a fun little family dedication to her."
Robison's initial venture with LaPuzza sparked a new tradition for Urspringer to continue the work, which she said could also help expand her small family.
Urspringer noted that she is an only child, her husband is an only child and her mother was an only child.
"I have no aunts and no uncles and no cousins, and it's kind of a strange thing," she said. "So, I think it was really important to bring that painting back for my own kids, just for them to know... I guess it's a piece of our history, and trying to reach out."
Urspringer said she found another famous artist, Albert Alcalay, who looks similar to her grandfather. She thought there could be a chance they might be related.
On Monday, Urspringer emailed Albert Alcalay's son, hoping she might learn more family history and, possibly, make her family circle a little bigger.
"Oh my gosh, it would be amazing, you know, outside of doing Ancestry, 23andMe or something, just to know that there are other people that you're related to and learn about their family and their history," she said.
In the meantime, Urspringer said she plans to continue looking for more of Ernest Alcalay's work, adding that things keep popping up.
"I guess it sort of feels like it's just starting, just because I'm anxious to see if there are extended family members to learn about and know about — that we're not just kind of stopping right here," she said. "At least, my husband and I have two kids, so hopefully, it will kind of expand more as the generations go on — we're hoping so."
