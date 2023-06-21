Donna Urspringer

Donna Urspringer holds a photo of her grandparents taken in the 1940s during their time in Beverly Hills and Hollywood. She noted her grandfather's oil painting of her grandmother looks different than what she looked like at the time, saying it must have been how she looked through his eyes.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

What began with a Google search in 2019 has led to a new family tradition, a deeper understanding of family history and a closer bond between a daughter and mother.

In 2019, Berdette Robison, who lived in Sahuarita, told her friend John LaPuzza that her father, Ernest Alcalay, had been an artist. LaPuzza decided to do an internet search and see what he could find out about Alcalay.

Different works

Donna Urspringer reframed an oil painting of her grandmother Phyllis Abrams that her grandfather Ernest Alcalay painted in the 1940s.
Photo

Phyllis Abrams with Ernest Alcalay during their time living in Beverly Hills and Hollywood in the 1940s.
Oil Painting

Donna Urspringer hung her grandfather's oil painting of her grandmother, Phyllis Abram, in her Tucson home. She was able to buy the portrait from a buyer, who acquired the piece at a Chicago auction in 2021.
Chalk art

Donna Urspringer holds a chalk portrait her grandfather Ernest Alcalay made of her mother, Berdette Robison, as a toddler. Urspringer said she was amazed at how well the art pieces held up after more than 70 years.
Old photos

Donna Urspringer's collection of photos of her grandparents in the 1940s during their time living in Beverly Hills and Hollywood.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?