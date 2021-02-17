The SweetArt Gala, Continental Elementary School District's annual fundraiser, has become a staple event in Green Valley over the last 20 years.
This year's event went digital with an online auction from Feb. 6-14. Though it was not quite the same as the event that typically includes music, live painting demonstrations by the Santa Rita Art League, a silent auction and a live auction, the Continental School District Enrichment Foundation was happy with the results.
CSDEF Vice President Julie Ciruli said their first online auction was an easy process for both buyers and the Foundation.
"The feedback from people has been great — those who bid, paid and won — the whole process was very smooth," she said. "We did well, and I think, on the auction alone, we netted about $6,000, so that's awesome."
Each piece in the auction sold, including art and four different golf packages from local courses, which were popular.
For Circuli, the most impactful piece available in the auction was this year's student art project, made up of essays and poems from 100 middle school students about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic entitled "Navigating These Challenging Times."
"This one was really special. It was deep and the kids were really honest with what they wrote about, which was great to see," she said. "Reading this project showed how hard this has been for young people."
Each year, people can pay to sponsor the student art project that remains at the school with past years' projects. This year, sponsorship cost $20, and the project got about 12 sponsors or $240 in earnings.
The online auction didn't bring in as much money as in-person galas in the past have, but Circuli is still pleased with the support they received from the community.
"We had sponsors and didn't have expenses like normal, but we did bring in a little less," she said. "With our event, we make quite a bit. But the biggest thing the gala has is that sense of community. This auction helps financially for us paying for programs, but at the end of the day, we want to do the event again."
The auction is the only big fundraising event for the school each year, and Circuli looks forward to the gala returning in its traditional format.
"We have a surprising amount of people in Green Valley who are supporters, many don't even have kids, but they believe in public education," she said. "We have such great teachers and staff in this school, and Continental was one of the only schools in Pima County to be open five days a week. It's really encouraging for us as the Foundation, an extended arm of them."
Proceeds from the auction go towards different school programs, including teacher mini-grants, art programs and more.