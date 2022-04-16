Continental Elementary School District will lease five new buses, including one special education bus, to help replace older vehicles in their fleet of 14.
After the end of five years, the district will own the buses, and end up paying less than if they were to buy brand new buses outright.
In their most recent governing board meeting on April 11, Director of Business Services Greg Schubert said they became aware of an opportunity to get five buses from Arizona Bus Center.
Though the buses are not brand new — three are from 2021, one is from 2020 and another is from 2018 — they have never been registered or titled. The buses were originally going to different school districts who had to cancel their orders.
The district plans to get the buses on campus at the end of May before the new semester begins in fall.
“We are running into problems with some of our older buses,” Schubert said. “We have a bus sitting out of service right now because we can’t find parts for the dash. We have another bus where we had to put an odometer on the actual tire because we can't get parts to replace the odometer, so that way we can track how many miles it's going.”
He added there have been recent situations where buses were not working properly.
“Just last weekend, we had one of our buses — there's a piece that goes from the radiator to the engine and keeps the engine cool and it cracked,” he said. “So I had a bus full of kids sitting out by the library with a bus that couldn’t be moved.”
The oldest bus in their fleet is from 1998.
Director of Transportation Stephan Lane said the lifespan on a bus depends on its age and availability of parts, but ideally they want buses on the frontline for 10 years before moving into a more reserve or back up function.
“The older a bus gets, the harder it is to find parts, with new technology changes, motor functions and emissions, all the stuff that goes into the bus itself, it just depends what parts are available,” he said. “We were starting to run into issues getting things replaced on older buses with older technology.”
Lane said they have needed to place buses in and out of service mode as they awaited parts, reducing their fleet buses and backups.
Replacing or repairing buses comes at a high cost, especially with inflation. CESD’s vendors estimated the cost of building new school buses will continue to rise by $20,000 a year.
“To put that in perspective, the school bus that we ordered to be completely built in August of 2021 had a cost associated with it of $135,000 plus tax,” wrote Lane in a letter to the board. “For that same bus to be ordered today to be ready approximately one year from now is going to cost $170,867, and this is just the change in price from last year to this year.”
Lane said his vendors didn’t indicate when the increases might end, but locking in a price for five years with this agreement will prevent them from dealing with the increases year to year.
“What I've been told is that with prices on steel, plastic, computer chips, everything is going up,” he said. “With this option, we can replace the fleet at once, rather than wait.”
A 2023 bus would currently cost more than $170,000, compared to the five buses they will lease ranging from $123,400 to $144,032.
The five buses they will receive come with full warranties, and Schubert said they all have under 1,000 miles.
Opting for the five buses, which will be covered under maintenance contracts for the next five years, should save the district money on maintenance costs for their older buses.
The district will pay $145,205 a year for the next five years to ultimately purchase them over time.
The district will put the older buses being replaced into their public auction.
“We may not get rid of all five, we may get rid of three and then have two more backups,” Schubert told the board. “If a bus goes down we need to have a spare bus to put kids on. The trade in value on some of them is $500 and others have zero trade in value because they won't make the trip to Phoenix.”
This is the first time the district has participated in a lease-to-own agreement.
Originally, Lane said their budget committee had planned to purchase a new bus each year until their fleet was restored, but this option proved more cost effective.